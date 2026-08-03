Muhammed Jiyadh

The European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) held its summer school in Gent, Belgium, on July 8-10th. Unlike its biennial scientific conferences, in which anyone can attend all but the ‘scientific’ sessions, admission to the summer school is highly selective and intended for those most dedicated to “advancing knowledge and practice in transgender health.” The event is carefully vetted so that even some medical professionals, including a Gent-based pediatrician, were denied registration.

The full programme featured eight plenary sessions: four on “gender-affirming” medical interventions (one of them specifically on adolescents), and four on advocacy, legal issues, and transgender research. The so-called ‘masterclasses’ were similar, covering surgical and endocrinological care (if ‘care’ is the word) alongside psychosocial, legal, and advocacy topics. Of the twenty thematic sessions, a quarter addressed youth, adolescents, minors, or pediatric care. Youth transition was very much on the agenda.

When Like-Mindedness Means No Debate

There was, however, a single public event. ‘Voices in Dialogue: Bridging Research, Lived Experience and Representation’ drew a sizable crowd of approximately 120 people. Though billed as a debate, all five of the panelists were trans, four of them female-to-male (FtM). The audience was mostly comprised of trans people too, except for a few individuals whose clothing, for instance, t-shirts reading ‘trans parent’, marked them as ‘allies’. In other words, it was very much a gathering of like minds. I counted only five people actively critical of pediatric gender transition and/or the trans-rights agenda – including myself.

This made for an odd discussion, since there was very little these speakers and their audience had to disagree on. In fact, the two-and-a-half-hour event would be better described as a meandering conversation focused on personal experiences and states of mind. Nevertheless, there were informative moments, sometimes by accident. In a way, it was what the speakers communicated about themselves and their lives that was the most revealing. Of the four natal females, only one, Senne Misplon, had undergone a pediatric transition. Misplon, who is of a very slight build for someone of 27, at a guess no taller than 1.60 with a voice that might pass as that of a scratchy-voiced teenage boy of 16, repeatedly mentioned exhaustion and the need for self-care, describing the Summer School as a chance to ‘recharge batteries’.

Share

Uniquely among the speakers, Misplon repeatedly mentioned gender norms as oppressive of everyone, not just trans people, and expressed regret at the fact that “you can’t talk about patriarchy at public events because, otherwise, you lose half your audience”. And yet, a note of contempt, almost repulsion, crept into her voice when she referred to women. “It’s OK to be living a stereotype”, meaning what genderists refer to as a ‘cis woman’. To Misplon’s way of thinking, it was not an option for women to challenge stereotypes because women are the objects of definitions made by men. Having made the switch to a male identity, Misplon looked upon women as people who resign themselves to “living a stereotype”. That women could resist or negate male definitions, that they could seek to be women on their own terms, however much men get in the way, appeared to be beyond her horizon of possibilities.

Of course, women challenge and subvert stereotypes every day, and there is a proud tradition of doing so in the public arena through activism. This has long been known as feminism. Evidently, Senne did not have the opportunity to tap into this tradition as a teenager. This may be partly because feminism has a lower profile in Belgium than in, say, the English-speaking world. But there may also be a more specific, institutional reason, which was represented on the panel by another FtM participant, Joz Motmans. A psychologist, veteran researcher on ‘trans issues’, and currently coordinator of the gender clinic at Gent University Hospital, Motmans is a crucial figure in ‘gender-affirming’ medical care in Flanders, especially for minors.

Confusing Care With Activism

On the panel, Motmans expressed pride in starting the ‘transgender infopunt’ at UZ Gent as “a source of science-based information”. Sadly, it is no such thing. For example: the page on testosterone treatment for FtM transitioners contains a section on effects and side effects but does not mention vaginal atrophy, its implications for penetrative sex, or pelvic floor dysfunction. The page on ovariectomy does not mention early menopause and what that entails— I could go on. In other words, the infopunt does something truly dangerous: it passes an opportunistic selection of information off as the full ‘scientific’ picture.

But Motmans’s mindset was clearest when she asserted that doing transgender healthcare was a form of activism in itself. When people learn of her occupation, the response frequently (here Motmans used a mocking high pitch and with exaggerated emphasis) is “Yeah, but the children…?” Chillingly, this line drew one of the few laughs of the evening. It implies that she knows full well that ‘care’ is in fact a partisan activity. Moreover, everyone in the room was aware of the growing concern around transitioning children and young people – and considered it literally laughable; “We in this room know that it’s all fine”. Motmans, then, is the Flemish equivalent of Stephen Whittle, the British activist who, having started out as a radical lesbian, transitioned in adulthood and now spews pro-transitioning propaganda at young people. Tall and portly, with a scratchy beard and a ponytail, perhaps patients look at her and hope they too will ‘pass’.

Inconvenient Facts About Suicidality

Unfortunately for Flemish girls struggling with growing into womanhood, Motmans has some strategic acumen. This became clear when the subject of research into suicide in the ‘trans community’ came up: she explained that questions on suicidality had been dropped from the most recent version of a periodic survey on trans people’s mental health in Flanders “because we already know it’s awful”. In other words, as it becomes clear that medical transition tends to reinforce rather than relieve suicidality, the issue, once front and centre, is now being pushed to the sidelines. Motmans presented this step as a sign of responsiveness to the needs and concerns of the ‘trans community’, but the implication is obvious: activist practitioners will do what they can to obfuscate unflattering suicide statistics — and this in a region where the suicide rate among 15-to-19-year-olds is more than twice that of France. Belgium’s permissive euthanasia laws are instructive: at least four post-op trans people have already been euthanized (that is, have died voluntarily without being counted as suicides).

The only MtF transitioner present was Joppe de Campeneere, a broad-shouldered man over two meters tall, wearing makeup and a see-through, backless top that revealed his mid-blue bra. He deplored that he could rarely pass unnoticed, somewhat unconvincingly given that his outfit screamed ‘look at me’. He also deplored being characterized as aggressive “just like cis women and people of colour if they assert themselves” (he shoe-horned ‘people of colour’ into the conversation repeatedly, though – as an actual immigrant to Belgium – I am confident in asserting that he knows no more about what they face than he does about existing in an actual woman’s body). And he jokingly wondered whether perhaps some women referred to him as ‘she’ “just because I’m so tall” (this, too, got a laugh). He knew, in other words, that his sheer physical heft might scare women into deferring to his self-identification, and he was fine with that. He was also the only speaker to question the many invocations of kindness, which, he stated, “can be a bit toothless”. The term ‘malignant narcissist’ came to mind.

De Campeneere's relationship with Motmans and Misplon resembled that between perpetrator and victim. To de Campeneere, Misplon is a useful fool, Motmans an ally. The two other FtM transitioners on the panel, who transitioned as adults, differed somewhat: both appeared to have succeeded in creating ‘passing’ male versions of themselves without causing too much harm to themselves or others. Besides anecdotes about ignorant ‘cis women’, musings on the power of ‘being stealth’, self-satisfaction at being ‘non-standard’ and many vague references to rights that need to be fought for, most of the conversation consisted of glowing comments on the ordinariness and joy in the lives of trans people. The references to the ‘need to fight for rights’ were puzzling inasmuch as neither the precise nature of these rights nor the issue over which they are being contested was addressed, even though it could be argued that it is over such ‘rights’ that trans people are losing public sympathy.

Share

As for strategies to achieve them, there was much talk of “telling positive stories”, “finding our own words/voices”, “flooding the world with kindness”, and “adapting the message to the audience”. De Campeneere was the most specific on this point, stating that a kind of gatekeeping was required: “not everybody needs to know everything…. I talk very differently about trans issues to cis people than to trans people”. He used the terms “baby trans” and “baby queer” for those in the process of being recruited into the “community” (another unexamined term). The scope for manipulation within this recruitment process shone through.

Contempt and Repulsion for ‘Ordinary Women’

Ultimately, the conversation was unlikely to have swayed the convictions of genderists or their critics, but the whole occasion made something clearer to this observer: the one common denominator between all the people on the panel really was the oblique contempt for ‘cis women’, that is, ordinary women who toggle between bearing and bringing up children and jobs that are not related to celebrating special identities. In a male like de Campeneere, this needs little explanation. But for the FtM transitioners, emphasizing their separateness from “cis women” and asserting the superiority of their choices over those of “ordinary women” required a fair amount of discursive scaffolding and actual emotional and intellectual labour. I suspect that an important function of this effort is managing cognitive dissonance in order to forestall any possibility of buyer’s remorse, and this is worrying because the danger is that people become so invested in intellectual edifices that serve cognitive-dissonance management, to the point of becoming impervious to evidence. Motmans and his chums will be hard to stop.

Postscript:

The subsequent reception with wine and bites, in a cobbled monastery courtyard amid Gothic walls, was relaxed and fairly idyllic. Observing how De Campeneere and Motmans towered over their conspicuously short ‘transmasc’ interlocutors, I recalled how Transgender Infopunt website deals with the effects of puberty blockers on height in one four-word sentence: “you grow less quickly”.

*Margrit Seiler is a pseudonym

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.