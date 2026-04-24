Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Jenny Poyer Ackerman's avatar
Jenny Poyer Ackerman
Apr 24

Brilliant!! This strikes me as the 100% right strategic move, and I will do whatever I can to help.

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EyesOpen
Apr 28

Thank you for your steadfast efforts to illuminate the issues of gender ideology and the effects and harms of medical transition. Thanks too for supporting parents and families that have been devastated by gender identity ideology.

I like your direction for the next conference and bringing detransitioners together to amplify their voices.

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