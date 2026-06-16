Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Anon's avatar
Anon
5h

Not the most important part of the interview but 18. I’m sick of this number, it means nothing. Nothing magical happens at 18. It’s never ok

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
8h

I want to highlight two key points from this productive conversation, as articulated by the support worker [TA]:

1. On the term 'transgender identity':

The TA acknowledges that 'trans identification' may be a transient response to pubertal anxiety, not a fixed identity. This implicitly recognizes that the recent explosion of the phenomenon is not just about 'greater visibility' — otherwise, we wouldn't see so many adolescents later abandoning that identification.

2. On the relationship between being transgender and homosexuality: The TA states they are 'two completely separate things.' But this raises a crucial question.

Evolutionarily, *heterosexuality (male-female attraction) and *identification with one's own sex* (males feeling male, females feeling female) are the norm, because both work together to facilitate reproduction.

Homosexuality is a deviation from that norm, and we have an explanation for it (hormonal action during development, among other factors).

Cross-sex identification (being trans) is also a deviation from that same reproductive norm. So why would we look for a completely different explanation for each?

It is much more logical to assume that, although they are different categories (orientation and identity), they share similar causes (such as hormonal influences). If the explanation is similar, then they are not "two completely separate things" — but rather two variations of the same biological substrate.

Classification is useful, but separating categories without considering their possible common roots can make that classification sterile.

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