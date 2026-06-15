There are these two young fish swimming along, and they happen to meet an older fish swimming the other way, who nods at them and says, “Morning, boys. How’s the water?” And the two young fish swim on for a bit, and then eventually one of them looks over at the other and goes, “What the hell is water?”

The point of David Foster Wallace’s 2005 “What is Water?” talk, as the author went on to say, was very simple: “that the most obvious, important realities are often the ones that are hardest to see and talk about.”

When the circumstances of our lives conspire against us, it can sometimes become particularly hard to stare obvious reality in the face. This was the case for Airiel D. Salvatore, who recounts his “wild” story in this interview for Genspect’s 2026 Detrans Awareness Day.

Airiel sketches the multiple ways in which his early childhood was chaotic and dysfunctional. Most of his early years were spent living with his mother and grandmother, both of whom were damaged by their own experiences of family abuse, addiction, and mental health problems. They and Airiel’s father, who was estranged from the family, were preoccupied with their own lives. For the most part, Airiel was simply neglected by those who should have been responsible for bringing him up. Prolonged stays during school holidays with his meth-addicted, physically domineering and intimidating father, who was “struggling with his own demons”, compounded Airiel’s sense of insecurity and drove him ever further into himself. Plagued by his own fragile sense of masculinity, Airiel’s father habitually told everyone around him, including Airiel, “to be a man, to ‘man up’”, by which he meant conform to a stereotypical model of masculinity in which there was no place for his young son’s sensitivity.

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Airiel’s strategy for coping with a father who castigated his every apparent failing was to disassociate. Whenever he got in trouble, his father would “freak out, start shaking me and telling me to be a man. Be a man. Are you a little girl? Do you want to be a little girl? Answer me. Over and over and over.” And increasingly Airiel began repeating to himself, “I wish I was a girl, because maybe then he wouldn’t treat me like this.” Airiel describes his state of disassociation as a condition in which his attention and focus became so diffused that he was no longer experiencing what was right in front of him.

His alienation from the reality of his own physical body intensified in his teenage years. He struggled with friendships and, in an onslaught of debilitating gender dysphoria, became convinced that his life would be easier as a girl. His interest in transgender identities first emerged when he learned from a TV documentary that other people were modifying their bodies and taking hormones to apparently change their sex. Plunged into homelessness in Los Angeles at age 19, he found himself in an environment in which a large percentage of the youth in the shelters he was using were trans identified. By that time, all the psychiatric and therapeutic gatekeeping had already come tumbling down in California. Airiel found himself swimming in a sea of transgender ideology and saving for surgery. He was at a point at which “the belief that I was transgender was so buried under everything I had learned that it had become like a fish in water. You don’t even know that it is there. You don’t even think to examine it once you’ve gone that far.” With his hard-earned savings, he set off for Thailand and underwent a colo-vaginoplasty.

The water we swim in touches everything; it’s obvious. But the obvious can be incredibly difficult to see. For David Foster Wallace, the water we swim in is the contradiction between our default sense that we are the absolute centre of the universe, and the reality that we are part of a social world of others. Understanding this means looking beyond our immediate feelings and desires to see ourselves in a wider web of relationships with others, whose experiences are just as real as ours.

Airiel’s honeymoon phase was brief. A year and a half after his surgery, all his anxiety and dysfunction returned. Reality began to set in. He began to realise the obvious – that he needed to look back at his past and re-examine himself and his relationships with those around him. He came to understand that he had been running away from the oppressive, stereotypical male identity his father had represented to him. Memories of his father “hit me like a brick: are you a girl, are you a little girl?” His confrontation with his childhood experiences brought his former beliefs tumbling down in a “cascade of clarity”.

Airiel now wishes that his beliefs had not simply been affirmed. He wishes that he had seen a psychiatrist or therapist who could have helped him to deal directly with his mental health issues – the tendency to obsess, to ruminate, and to isolate himself that drove him to identify as transgender and believe that he was born in the wrong body. If he’d had better and healthier relationships, he is convinced he would never have transitioned in the first place.

Airiel is avidly interested in processes of thought: how minds can be changed, how beliefs are formed, and what causes people to act as they do. He has asked himself some difficult questions and recognised some obvious realities. He realised that it was the circumstances of his early life and the coping mechanisms he adopted to make sense of adversity in an environment saturated with ideology that led him to take on a transgender identity. These were the waters he was swimming in.

For David Foster Wallace, some things are so blindingly obvious that we fail to notice them. Like Airiel, who says he has a tendency sometimes to “overthink”, Wallace said that he was inclined “to over-intellectualize stuff, to get lost in abstract argument inside my head, instead of simply paying attention to what is going on right in front of me, paying attention to what is going on inside me.” To answer the question “What is Water?” we need to learn to pay attention to the obvious (you can’t change sex) and then ask “what is really going on here?” The waters may be muddied by circumstances, maladaptive strategies for meeting unfulfilled needs, and misleading ideology, but it is possible to question long and deeply-held assumptions and beliefs. This is what all the stories told by the detransitioners who came together in Washington in March of this year are telling us.

Recognising the obvious is not all sunshine and rainbows. For Wallace, it meant accepting that life is full of “dreary, annoying, seemingly meaningless routines”. For Airiel it’s also about recognising that “so much of our struggle is about managing discomfort.”

But it’s also about developing and sharing new ways of seeing the world. Which is precisely what Airiel travelled to Detrans Awareness Day to do: To share his story, “to navigate this stuff,” and also to help other people to win new perspectives.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.