Photo credit: Serena Koi

Before discussing the audio edition of It’s Not Transphobic to Say Your Daughter Is a Girl: The Wise Lesbian Guide for Progressives, it is worth acknowledging Amber Alt’s own wishes regarding how it should be experienced. When she conceived the project, she envisioned it as an audiobook and continues to believe that listening is the best way to engage with it. While it is available in print, she hoped that parents would absorb its message privately, avoiding unnecessary conflict if the paperback were found by a daughter struggling with gender identity, and that hearing a human voice would help them feel less alone and more empowered.

It is a fitting vision because that is precisely what this audiobook becomes. From beginning to end, Alt calmly reassures listeners: You are not alone. Here is how we got here. Here is the world your daughter is navigating. Here is how to walk through it with courage. That sense of steady companionship is the thread that holds the entire work together.

What makes this audiobook particularly remarkable is the breadth of what Alt accomplishes in such a concise work. She weaves together historical analysis, institutional critique, the ethics of medical intervention, and practical parenting guidance into a remarkably cohesive whole. More importantly, she reveals a compelling historical continuity. Rather than treating today’s gender medicine as an entirely new phenomenon, Alt argues that it is the latest chapter in a story stretching back more than a century—a history marked by fear, hostility, and the systematic marginalization of homosexuality, alongside repeated efforts to explain, classify, and medicalize gender nonconformity in relation to it. She guides listeners through early sexology, the theory of “inversion,” and the medicalization of homosexuality before connecting those ideas to contemporary approaches toward gender-distressed girls who are either same-sex attracted or heterosexual. Whether readers ultimately agree with every aspect of her analysis or not, she raises historical questions that deserve thoughtful engagement.

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Amber Alt, PhD, MSW, is a sociologist and a clinical mental health professional. The subtitle, The Wise Lesbian Guide for Progressives, is not simply descriptive—it explains why she is the person writing this book. Alt approaches today’s debates as someone whose scholarship, professional life, and lived experience have been deeply rooted in progressive communities and lesbian life. It is because of that history—not in spite of it—that she argues today’s medicalization of gender-distressed daughters and the women they will become deserves careful reexamination.

A moment in Chapter One gave me pause. In describing her clinical work, Alt writes, “I’ve supported adults through the transition process and continue to provide therapeutic support to trans adults.” On first hearing that, some parents may briefly wonder where the audiobook is headed. That concern is likely to dissolve quickly. As the audiobook unfolds, Alt’s historical analysis, ethical concerns, and practical guidance consistently argue for preserving girls’ and women’s physical and psychological futures. She is equally clear in affirming the reality of biological sex as foundational to that argument.

As the audiobook comes to a close, Alt’s voice lingers. She writes with quiet moral conviction and the confidence of someone who has spent decades reflecting on these questions and who believes parents deserve compassion, direct honesty, and the simple, often hard truth about the long-term physical and psychological consequences for those who move forward with medicalization. Every chapter opens with a carefully chosen quotation that quietly prepares the listener for what follows, creating a reflective rhythm that deepens the emotional impact of the audiobook. Even when confronting difficult subjects, Alt never loses sight of the deeply concerned and frightened parents she is speaking to. Again and again, she reassures them that they are neither irrational nor alone.

The final chapter translates that encouragement into practical action. Rather than offering simplistic solutions, Alt presents multiple specific, relational strategies that encourage parents to remain connected, informed, and courageous. Her memorable acronym, BENT—Brave, Empathic, No-nonsense, and Truthful—captures the spirit of the entire audiobook.

Listening to this final chapter prompted one lingering reflection for me. These recommendations ask something significant of parents. They suggest that supporting a daughter through profound distress is not simply a matter of learning new techniques, but of committing substantial time, presence, and sustained emotional engagement. In my experience, many families may first need to intentionally create the time and emotional space necessary to put these strategies into practice. My own takeaway was that the richness of these recommendations deserves thoughtful preparation and sustained commitment if they are to become part of everyday family life. For many parents, that might mean stepping back, taking an honest look at the demands of their current lives, and considering how to develop the capacity to consistently put these recommendations into practice.

The audiobook concludes with an important collection of books, articles, organizations, documentaries, and other resources for parents wishing to continue learning.

I would readily recommend Alt’s book to parents of girls I’ve worked with over the years. It offers something rare: historical perspective, intellectual honesty, and compassionate guidance. Listeners are likely to feel quietly steadied. The lasting impression is not one of outrage or despair, but of quiet resolve—a renewed commitment to meet these conversations between parent and daughter with courage, truthfulness, and enduring love.

Evelyn Ball is a therapist and commentator focusing on gender identity, detransition experiences, and safeguarding concerns related to medical transition practices.

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