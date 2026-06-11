Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
3h

Thank you, Claire, for finding your incredible strength, your powerful voice, and moving us and the country forward with the truth.

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
2h

A devastating critique, Claire!

And it's not just a 'critique' — it's a raw, flesh-and-blood account of a crime.

I'm so sorry for what you had to go through, and I admire the superhuman strength you've had to gather not only to survive, but to raise that clear and fierce voice. What you describe — having to live with the constant, agonizing reminders of the damage, feeling that daily electric current, knowing that he has daughters — turns your letter into an unforgettable testimony.

You have turned one man's attempt to erase the woman you would become into the cry that must alert us all. Keep shouting like that, loud and clear, because every word of yours is a warning and a light so that no other father or daughter has to go through the same. You are not alone, and your story is already unstoppable.

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