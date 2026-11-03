Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
7h

I agree, Lucy, this bill must be stopped. I would like to add a point that I believe underlies the whole problem and that does not appear explicitly in your article.

The Conversion Practices Bill proposes to prohibit practices that seek to change "sexual orientation" or "gender identity."

It starts from a false premise: that the belief of being of the opposite sex is an innate, stable, and immutable identity, and moreover, comparable to sexual orientation.

Sexual orientation—and also gender (psychosexual traits)—has an innate and relatively stable biological basis; by contrast, the belief of being trans is neither one nor the other, and usually appears in late childhood, adolescence, or adulthood, although it can also appear earlier.

It is worth remembering that procedures to alter sexual traits have around a century of history, since the first experiments.

Transgender identity is, in short, either the belief of being of the opposite sex or of being of neither; or the condition of someone who has already undergone interventions on their sexual traits, or has made a social transition.

The bill's confusion is already present, moreover, in the laws on which it is based:

«A person has the protected characteristic of gender reassignment if the person is proposing to undergo, is undergoing or has undergone a process (or part of a process) for the purpose of reassigning the person's sex by changing physiological or other attributes of sex.»

That is, the original law speaks of reassigning sex, not gender, but the conversion bill translates it as "gender reassignment," introducing the confusion. They begin by speaking of reassigning "gender" but what they protect is the decision to undergo procedures to alter "sexual" characteristics.

There is no logic in grouping both categories under the same protection. The term "gender reassignment" is, therefore, in itself, an error: what is modified with hormones and surgeries is not "gender," but phenotypic "sexual" characteristics. Calling it "gender reassignment" is to enshrine a fatally erroneous premise in criminal law.

If the bill is passed, it will not only criminalize parents who tell their children the truth, but it will also enshrine in criminal law the false premise that trans ideation is an essence that must be protected. And that, I fear, will be much harder to reverse than the bill itself.

That is why I believe that, in addition to fighting the bill, it is necessary to fight the premise. And for that, clear definitions are needed. I have developed a proposal in my article "Clear Definitions to Dismantle Trans Ideology": https://cabrerae.substack.com/p/clear-definitions-to-dismantle-trans

There I distinguish between sex, gender, gender identity, nonconformity, dysphoria, trans ideation, trans identity, transgender, and transsexual. Without those distinctions, we run the risk of winning the legal battle but losing the conceptual battle.

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