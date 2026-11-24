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Michael Coyne’s 1986 Pontiac, attempting to pass as a Ferrari Enzo

After Michael Coyne drove up to an exclusive car show in Monterey, California in his bright red sports coupé, an official, clipboard in hand, checked the vehicle against his list of registrants: “2003 Enzo?” Coyne’s explanation was classic, which the car was definitely not: “I mean, it ‘identifies’ as an Enzo.”

Coyne had transitioned a 1986 Pontiac Fiero to create probably the ugliest Ferrari replica of all time, putting in months of labour just to troll the upmarket sports car crowd. With its home-made gull-wing doors, V12 stickers and fake Ferrari badges, the car more closely resembles a child’s drawing of a supercar than the real thing. Of the 400 real Enzo’s ever made, the very last was gifted to Pope John Paul II and auctioned for charity at Monterey in 2015, fetching over six million US dollars.

As a teenager, I worked in a classic car garage on Saturdays. I have never owned, driven or even sat in a Ferrari, but I have washed one. That particular 308 model was regularly back in the workshop for gearbox repairs, because a Ferrari of that vintage is neither practical nor reliable. Yet men will dream.

Ferrari S.p.A guards its reputation very closely. Every year, it takes legal action to destroy fakes, from key-rings, hats and T-shirts to whole cars. There are legitimate Ferrari replica vehicles, including those made for Michael Mann’s 2023 film on the life story of company founder Enzo Ferrari. Those authorised cars were cut up and crushed after filming ended, to ensure they did not reappear on the market.

The construction of fake supercars is by no means limited to YouTubers. Autos Fibra, in Itajaí, Brazil, was caught making counterfeit Lamborghinis and Ferraris in 2019.

And in Bangkok, a young psychotherapist ordered a Lamborghini replica based on a Subaru engine, decidedly shonky in both construction and finish, because he couldn’t afford the real version of the car he always wanted.

What is it about male psychology which assumes the power of re-invention, without external authority? A man who builds a fake Ferrari in a back-street workshop has all the confidence of those true believers in gender identity who declare their lasting triumph over biology. In common is the principle of liberation, which in theory means never having to answer to anyone else.

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It may just be a coincidence that these back-street supercar builders are located in the same countries which feature prominently in global transgender culture. Naturally, car fakers must operate beyond the reach of law enforcement to avoid being shut down by the authorities, and not just for trademark infringement.

Driving a home-made Ferrari with no safety features, which may break apart or explode at any moment, represents the same carefree attitude to fate as opting for vaginoplasty in a developing-world gender clinic. The anonymous writer ‘Ukrainian Mom’ described her transgender daughter’s teenage brain, moving at high speed with no way to slow down, as a ‘Ferrari with bicycle brakes’.

My interest in the counterfeit supercar builders and their customers is not only their magical thinking, and highly unrealistic optimism, but their attitude to authenticity. The late Enzo Ferrari exercised personal control over the products of his company as ‘il papa’, the pope of the marque. Across the world, any boy in any township with a dirt road could describe the archetype of Italian masculine motoring. And yet the fake Ferrari enthusiast is willing to risk both their life and livelihood to chase their dream, in defiance of the patriarch from Modena.

The Catholic church has faced many challenges to its authority while responding and adapting to modernity. Not just from Protestantism, since dissidents began translating the Bible into their own languages, but since the Cold War, from liberation theology. Dominican priest Gustavo Gutiérrez published ‘Teologia de la liberación’ in his native Peru in 1971, translated into English two years later, arguing that there are three levels of liberation: from oppression and marginalisation, secondly via personal transformation achieving a “profound inner freedom”, and finally liberation from sin, “the very source of social injustice”.

Latin American priest Gustavo Gutiérrez documented the liberation theology movement in his 1971 book

In her 2017 book ‘Catholic Theology’, Australian theologian Tracey Rowland noted that priests from Latin America such as Gutiérrez had been influenced by Marxism while studying in Europe, recounting the comment that liberation theology should have come with a label saying ‘Made in Germany’. Others alleged that liberation theology had been approved in 1960 by Alexander Nikolayevich Shelepin, then chairman of the KGB, as a Soviet dezinformatsiya campaign.

The Second Vatican Council of 1962-1965 formalised the Catholic Church of today, including adoption of the Protestant custom of services and Bibles in local languages rather than Latin. This was not the only upheaval taking place in the Catholic world. Following the Cuban revolution of 1959, priests such as Colombian university chaplain and sociologist Camilo Torres explicitly endorsed armed insurrection in order to bring about ‘social justice’, as related by Paul E. Sigmund in his 1973 journal article “Latin American Catholicism’s Opening to the Left.”

After the death of Torres in 1966, during his participation in an ill-considered ambush on a Colombian military patrol, and the 1967 execution of Argentinian psychopath Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara in the Bolivian mountains, an ultra-violent variant of liberation theology offered a syncretic, notionally Catholic communism to those Latin American fanatics unwilling to embrace Bolshevik atheism. The normative pacifism of orthodox Christianity had been fully queered. By 1968, Time Magazine was calling it ‘the Cult of Che’.

Carlos Latuff’s depiction of ‘Che’ Guevara as that other Palestinian

Although iconified as the Second Coming, and a martyr of the liberation church, the atheist Guevara was no saint, personally supervising the execution of political opponents at La Cabaña fortress in Havana. Guevara also travelled to Gaza in the summer of 1959 at the invitation of Egyptian dictator Gamal Abdel Nasser, inspiring generations of Palestinian refugees to take up arms against their neighbours. Guevara’s brand of revolutionary violence therefore proved able to glom onto religion whether Christian or Muslim.

The Iranian revolution of 1979, which excited Michel Foucault, had its own variant of liberation theology, promoted by Ali Shariati, who, like Torres, was both sociologist and insurrectionist. In the USA, ‘Black Theology’ created by James Hal Cone drew on Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam’s rhetoric, which despised vanilla Christians as ‘white devils’.

If sin is systemic, supposedly the result of capitalism, colonialism or anything else, than the righteous, self-identified member of the oppressed class gets to cast the first stone. As liberation pedagogy guru Paulo Freire put it, “Violence is initiated by those who oppress, who exploit, who fail to recognize others as persons - not by those who are oppressed, exploited, and unrecognized.” The existential matter of identity is thereby leveraged as justification for a destructive, homicidal rage.

This one weird trick bypasses the Ten Commandments of Judaeo-Christian morality, whenever murdering, stealing or coveting thy neighbour’s ass. Everything is permitted, because it’s always ‘the system’ which is at fault. Freire’s doctrine is now taught in Western colleges of education as the default paradigm, via his key 1968 text ‘The Pedagogy of the Oppressed’. This book is one of the top three most cited documents in the social sciences, according to a 2016 study by Elliott Green, well ahead of Foucault’s ‘History of Sexuality’ and even Marx’s ‘Das Kapital’.

St. John Paul II, having lived in Poland through its communist period, was sceptical about liberation theology during his tenure as Pope from 1978 to 2005. John Paul II’s theological enforcer, Cardinal Ratzinger, who would succeed his boss to become Pope Benedict XVI, took a similar view on the insurgent ideology from the Americas, publishing critiques of liberation theology in both 1984 and 1986.

Gaining the top job in 2013, Pope Francis, said to be the first in his role from Latin America, but more precisely a member of Argentina’s Italian minority, did not openly endorse liberation theology. Instead, Francis advocated for a milder ‘people’s theology’ which centres the poor without acknowledging the influence of Marxism, and rejects the violence of the central and south American revolutionaries. Francis lived in Rome according to the Jesuit principle of renouncement of private property, forsaking the Vatican’s luxury cars and bullet-proof limousine travel in favour of a plebeian Renault 4, which he drove himself.

Pope Francis eschewed the luxury cars available to the pontiff in favour of a clapped-out Renault

Francis reportedly held a private mass with Gustavo Gutiérrez in 2013, and greeted him again at a public service the following year. Ana Freire, the widow of Paulo Freire, was granted an audience with Francis in 2015. While his predecessor Pope Benedict had resisted attempts to canonise martyrs considered Marxist-adjacent, Francis declared the slain liberation theologian Óscar Romero of El Salvador a saint in 2018. Romero’s murdered friend and colleague, the Jesuit priest Rutilio Grande, was beatified by Francis in 2020.

In his 1993 book ‘Jesus Acted Up’, excommunicated Jesuit priest, Harvard doctoral graduate and academic theologian Robert Goss explicitly synthesised liberation theology with queer activism. Drawing on Foucault in particular, Goss championed drag and leather fetishists as presenting “postmodern forms of hostile social eroticism”. Arguing for the revolutionary potential of a queer vanguard, Goss wrote “The rejection of conventional social norms and the parodying of gender roles have a disturbing effect on heterosexist society; they undermine the complex set of political assumptions underlying the social construction of heterosexist gender relations.”

Some thirty-three years ago, Goss decried the “gender stereotyping and restrictions” that homosexual women had dared to impose on males: “Some lesbian establishments have advertised themselves as only for female-born lesbians, against the growing social phenomena of transsexual MTFs (male-to-females) who have identified themselves as lesbians.” Trouble was already brewing in genderland.

Marcella Althaus-Reid’s 2003 book, The Queer God

Argentine prophet of the queer God we met earlier in this series, the late Marcella Althaus-Reid, wrote her 1993 PhD thesis on liberation and postmodern theology and was made professor at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland in 2006, inspiring a new generation of disciples, “libertine in a Sadean scene”. Althaus-Reid received copious citations in Evan Taylor Marsolek’s 2024 PhD thesis, “Christotechtonics: Dildonic Prostheticity in Theological Formulation”, which is as deliberately provocative as it sounds.

From such ‘research’ are the academics of the present and future made; perhaps the best argument yet for the proposition that the West is in terminal decline. Fortunately for queer theologians, Christians tend to be rather tolerant of blasphemy compared to their Muslim cousins.

With all these syncretic faiths having liberation theology, and ultimately Marxism, at their core, the contemporary Trantifa and the much-derided, apparently suicidal ‘Queers for Palestine’ begin to make a perverse kind of sense. A vicious hatred of ‘the system’, whatever that means, is the latest piety. If sin is systemic, in the guise of cisheteronormativity, then the individual is absolved of any and all responsibility for their actions, no matter how murderous or depraved. That, in a nutshell, is Liberation with a capital ‘L’.

Both the ‘Dignity’ LGBT organisation founded by the priest Patrick Nidorf in California in 1969, and the ‘New Ways Ministry’ created in Maryland, USA in 1977 by Sister Jeannine Gramick, had previously been banned from holding Catholic services by the Vatican. However, Pope Francis accommodated certain dissident LGBT Catholics, holding audiences with Gramick, and in 2023 offered qualified support for transgender people to be baptised, become godparents or witnesses to marriage.

Francis meets Sister Jeannine Gramick of the ‘New Ways Ministry’ at the Vatican, October 2024

In one meeting between the Pontiff and transgender people, Michael Sennett told Pope Francis, “When I take my weekly testosterone, I end with a prayer of gratitude to God for the blessing of hormone replacement therapy... I have not interfered with God’s plan for creation. I have simply become more fully the person God created me to be.”

Yet it seems the Catholic Church is not ready to endorse queer liberation. In the Amoris Laetitia of 2016, Francis re-emphasised the position of the previous year’s Relatio Finalis: “biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated.” Discussing human reproduction, Francis went on to write: “It is one thing to be understanding of human weakness and the complexities of life, and another to accept ideologies that attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality.”

The Vatican produced guidance for schools on gender ideology in 2019, entitled ‘Male and Female He Created Them’, which invited dialogue on the topic but leaned heavily towards a sex-realist position. In March 2023, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published its ‘Doctrinal Note on the Moral Limits to Technological Manipulation of the Human Body’ noting that Pope Francis had previously warned in his 2015 Encyclical Letter ‘Laudato Si’ against treating the natural as “something formless, completely open to manipulation”. Rejecting dualism, the US bishops asserted “A soul can never be in another body, much less be in the wrong body.” In November 2025, the bishops endorsed a ban on both transgender surgeries and drugs for Catholic health care services.

This policy was created despite a 2017 discrimination lawsuit issued in California by a transmasculine female who had been refused elective hysterectomy by a Catholic hospital, in preparation for phalloplasty. In a 2019 appeal on the case, the American Civil Liberties Union predictably cited the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s ‘Standards of Care’, arguing that the hospital had breached Californian anti-discrimination law.

A potential Third Vatican Council, which was rumoured to have been discussed by the current Pope Leo at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in May 2026, means that any and all Catholic doctrine is subject to change. Because of the hierarchical design of the Roman church, what is pronounced from any new Council becomes official for the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.

If the Catholic Church eventually became reconciled to the political movement of liberation theology, despite diametrically opposing atheism and revolutionary violence, it can potentially accommodate the movement’s latest transhuman variant. Therefore, sceptics of gender religion would be advised not to assume that the authority of a pontiff would always prevent the queering of the church of Constantine.

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