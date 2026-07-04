It is a credit to the United States Department of Justice that two hospitals are being held to account for their role in carrying out gender procedures on children. Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) will set up a clinic for detransitioners, and The Cleveland Clinic has agreed to stop medicalizing minors for 20 years and earmarked $2 million to cover the costs for those seeking treatment.

The hospitals reached civil settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the respective state Attorneys General to resolve allegations that inaccurate diagnosis codes were used when billing Medicaid and other payers for procedures carried out on minors. After years of hardship and frustration, detransitioners suffering from the novel and challenging conditions associated with medicalization could find that such efforts make all the difference, especially if they establish a model for future settlements.

America at a Crossroads

So much is at stake. The scandal of “gender affirming care” has broken the chain of trust in medicine but also in the media, in politics, and in institutions. But there is an opportunity for redemption. How we choose to care for children and vulnerable adults affected by medicalization reveals something about our core values, moral priorities, and the long-term prospects for our nation. Do we accept the occasional medical scandal as inevitable and leave it up to individuals to seek restitution, or do we prioritize helping the victims?

The administration has already shown that it is serious about stopping sex-rejecting procedures in institutions that receive federal funding, but it faces an uphill battle because such practices were allowed to proliferate for so long. Detransition care presents an opportunity for a new beginning that will serve patients' needs while helping expose the consequences of procedures that, even today, thousands of Americans undergo.

It is a daunting task that will require leadership, communication, and creativity as well as legislative and regulatory innovation. Our healthcare system is one of the most complex and contradictory in the world. It is highly innovative and technologically sophisticated, and it provides some of the best patient care anywhere. However, its decentralized federalist structure, the patchwork of public programs, private insurance, employers that fund it, and regulation that varies by state, has made reforming it a bureaucratic nightmare. This renders the already formidable task of providing care for detransitioners exponentially more difficult. If executed well, however, detransition care presents an opportunity for meaningful change and the restoration of trust.

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Genspect engages with hundreds of detransitioners through our Beyond Trans program, Detrans Awareness Day conferences, and other events that stretch back for nearly a decade. We know only too well that nothing about detransition is straightforward. For instance, not every person suffering from the health effects of medicalization will self-consciously identify as a detransitioner. As Stella O’Malley wrote in her essay, Harmed by Medical Transition, Detransition, even an individual who no longer believes in their trans identity, may not jump to medically detransition. They will, however, almost certainly experience the impact of medicalization on every aspect of their health. Detransition clinics should serve this population, too.

Other obvious challenges include:

Lack of Insurance coverage for detransition.

Doctors’ reluctance to administer care, either because they don’t know how to help or because they (ironically) fear being accused of performing prohibited sex-rejecting procedures, or, in some states, of practicing conversion therapy.

No ICD codes for detransition (this may be changing soon)

No evidence base or established protocols for physicians to follow.

Little to no good-quality research into the long-term effects of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries.

Confused or inaccurate medical records due to the policy of referring to patients by gender rather than sex.

Added to this are comorbidities such as depression, autism, anxiety, and the impact of treatments on executive functioning, memory, and emotional regulation. More fundamentally, the whole endeavor is shaped by the iatrogenic nature of the injuries. To put it bluntly, why would detransitioners or members of the public trust the medical professionals whose treatments harmed them or the healthcare institutions which allowed them to do so?

Rising to the Occasion at 250

Our history is one of redemption and second chances. We have made more than our share of mistakes, but in our finest moments we have not flinched from the challenge of making it right. Frederick Douglass, a man who had more reason than most to be cynical, was, for all he saw and experienced, not. He said in his famous 4th of July address:

...notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation, which must inevitably, work the downfall of slavery. “The arm of the Lord is not shortened,” and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope. While drawing encouragement from “the Declaration of Independence,” the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of the age. Nations do not now stand in the same relation to each other that they did ages ago. No nation can now shut itself up, from the surrounding world, and trot round in the same old path of its fathers without interference.”

Let it prove so with care for detransitioners, one of the greatest tests of our generation’s mettle, and let America light the way.

Happy 250th, America.

Nancy McDermott is the Director of Genspect USA

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.