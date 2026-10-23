Last weekend, I was fortunate to attend the 21st Battle of Ideas (BoI) festival in London. Billed as “Conversations for the Public with the Public, in Public”, it is an event I attend whenever I am able. While many other conferences, and increasingly “retreats”, exist for people grappling with the big ideas that shape our lives, none compares with the BoI. It is bigger than most events, with 110 debates, 400 speakers, and 3,500 attendees, and its format has evolved over time into a genuine forum for public discussion, reviving a tradition that had all but vanished two decades ago, when Claire Fox began organising the event. All this is to say that the BoI festival always seems to channel the zeitgeist in a unique way. This year that mood was apprehensive.

No one was making threats or trying to shut the festival down, but a thousand different things, from the conflagration in France and the UK Conversion Practices Bill to the growth of a sneering contempt for sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law, on the part of the people charged with protecting it, reminded us of the challenges we face.

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This last point loomed largest. Even when it is abundantly clear what most people want and need, no one will carry it through. Basic demands such as keeping women’s sports and spaces single sex, or reinstating sensible immigration policies are treated as a tiresome imposition. When it comes to fundamental responsibilities, such as ensuring that institutions like the Post Office or the NHS operate with integrity, the State fails. It fails to act; it fails to maintain; it fails to legislate. The party in power, Labour, insists on pushing destructive legislation such as the Conversion Practices Bill, or reviving the recently defeated Assisted Dying Bill, both unpopular with all but the most out-of-touch Guardian readers.

A few days after the conference, the Labour Party failed to adopt an amendment to the Sporting Events Bill which would have unequivocally required event organisers to reserve women’s sports for women. This means we must fight event by event to ensure that the organisers comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling that “sex” means biological sex, not gender identity. Even when the best and the brightest put themselves on the line, we cannot be assured of any lasting victory.

Perhaps because the BoI is a gathering of the best, the brightest, and the bravest, it was the most sober festival ever. It was not defeatist. If anything, the speakers and attendees who came and went left more determined than ever. But it also gave a new sense of the scale of the problem. The crumbling of the social contract, the riots in France, the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamism, and the grim march of gender ideologues through the institutions of the Western world are the rotten fruit of decades of small insults to the basic morals, values and assumptions that made democratic societies dedicated to human flourishing possible in the first place. Now we must fight for every foundational principle with the young, even as we find ways to oust the indifferent, self-serving barnacles that have smugly attached themselves to the body politic.

The busiest stall of all!

In every hero’s journey, a moment comes when the monster reveals itself. When the killer shark dwarfs the boat, when we crest the hill and behold a vast field of foes, and understand that it is up to us to defeat them. What we do really matters because no one is coming to save us. There are dangers on all sides, from the temptation to compromise and allow the use of puberty blockers on children, if only we do so “carefully”, to the danger that populist movements seeking the restoration of western values will be isolated and hijacked by extremists cast in the mirror image of the extremes on the other side. Then there are disagreements about how to proceed among those who at least agree on where we want to be. No wonder the mood was sober.

We know all of this, and we can see its scale, largely because of the BoI. The challenges are many. The one that dominated the conference was facing the fact that victories will not come easily, that we must battle for years to come, and some of us may not live long enough to see us win. But the other, more fundamental task, where the BoI excels, is creating space for good-faith debate and a movement strong enough to weather disagreements and differences on our own side, so we can learn from our mistakes and successes. Finally, the most pressing matter is to reach our children. Whatever we say or do now, we must never forget that day in and day out, they are being taught that they are victims or victimisers, that the purpose of life is to craft their identities, that the human condition is something requiring a diagnosis or worse, some totalizing medical or one-size-fits-all “cure”. Trans ideology epitomises this demoralisation.

At Genspect, we are building a solution, a boat big enough to carry a new generation through troubled waters, and we are proud to do so, even if we have to build it on the fly.

Join Genspect in Washington, DC, in March to Be Part of the Solution.