Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Seek, find and tell the truth's avatar
Seek, find and tell the truth
3dEdited

Brilliantly put. The undermining of society - by queer theory adherents and other actors, either of a political or dogmatic religious hue, where questioning and debate are not allowed - is an attack on integrity, on any commitment by individuals and groups to act in an ethical manner. It is fundamentally an attack on truth. People have to be allowed to discover what is true and what is their own true nature, but when ‘good faith debate’ is regarded as an anacronism – with truth even relegated to the status of a ‘social contruct’ designed to oppress people - progress will be slow. However one should never give up hope. The mind is the architect of its own reality; it can make a heaven of hell, or a hell of heaven. Nowadays, people are brainwashed from an increasingly young age, starting with children in the early years of their education. Respect to all those who shine a light rather than curse the darkness.

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