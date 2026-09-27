Every good Australian host knows it is our duty to warn overseas guests about the ever-present dangers of the sunburnt country’s local fauna — especially in spring, when the snakes come out of hibernation. We always warn them about the white pointer [aka great white shark] (Carcharodon carcharias), the redback spider (Latrodectus hasselti), the eastern brown snake (Pseudonaja textilis), and the saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus). Not to mention the outback blowfly that can grow as large as a swallow. And before some wit asks whether I’m referring to an African swallow or a European swallow, I remind the reader that I am writing from the Southern Hemisphere.

Invasive Species

Nowadays, however, the biggest scourge of the Australian landscape is an introduced species from North America and the European Union: Censoris periculosa (a.k.a. the “dangerous censor”), the natural enemy of free speech.

This creature has infiltrated every level of the Australian community — notably our key institutions — and exists to shut down legitimate debate on matters of genuine public concern. It has proliferated unchecked, rendered ordinary Australians afraid to speak up about matters that concern all women; seen clinicians and academics cancelled for questioning new orthodoxies, and replaced reality-based language with the latest form of newspeak.

Censoris periculosa (a.k.a. the ‘dangerous censor’ ) Native to Europe and North America

In this context, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Stella O’Malley to the CASC Conference in Adelaide, Australia, on 9 and 10 October 2026, where international and local thought leaders will grapple with the best available evidence for the care of children with gender dysphoria and gender-questioning youth.

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Genspect founder Dr O’Malley, a prominent voice in the struggle for the rights of concerned parents and detransitioners, will be joined by UK psychoanalysts Susan and Marcus Evans, renowned for their whistleblowing on the London-based Tavistock gender clinic, and neuropsychologist Sallie Baxendale, whose research has examined the effects of puberty blockers on normal cognitive development.

Local speakers include Professor Patrick Parkinson, who will speak on future legal priorities in this field; NSW Associate Professor Karleen Gribble, who will highlight the importance of sex-based language in health and science; and Drew Hutton and Rachel Hannam, who will expose the infiltration of gender ideology into our national institutions.

What to Expect

Friday night will open with dinner and the panel discussion ‘Mum and Dad, I’ve Got Something to Tell You,’ featuring Stella O’Malley joined by one of Australia’s leading psychologists in the gender field, and a lived-experience leader, on what parents can do when a child first speaks of gender dysphoria. Later in the evening, O’Malley will be joined by Australian feminist and academic Holly Lawford-Smith to discuss ‘Navigating Conflicts of Rights.’

Saturday is set aside for dedicated networking sessions, with separate groups for clinicians, lawyers, parents and families, and people with LGB lived experience.

In 2025, CASC held its inaugural conference: outstanding attendance, packed rooms, outstanding speakers, and a mood that could only be called electrifying. This year we aim to make it even better.

Attend the CASC Conference 2026: Courageous Conversations, Better Care.

Meet the people who have inspired you.

Find fellow travellers.

Make new alliances.

Learn and get your bearings.

But, for goodness’ sake, come and help us drive out Censoris periculosa once and for all!

We can’t wait to see you!

Coalition Advancing Scientific Care (CASC).

Ticket Sales close October 1st.

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