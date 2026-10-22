A Note from Genspect

Genspect hopes this piece will be the first of many highlighting the important work being done to support detransitioned individuals and their families throughout Latin America.

The growth of gender ideology and the medicalization of young people are international phenomena, and the consequences are increasingly being felt by individuals and families around the world. Across Latin America, organizations such as Nueva Democracia are responding with thoughtfulness, expertise, and care.

We are pleased to publish their account of Laura’s story and the work that has grown from it. Her experience in Colombia—and the legal and legislative efforts that have followed—offers an important window into issues that extend far beyond one young woman, one institution, or one country.

1. A Courageous Stand

When a vulnerable teenager enters a specialized clinic seeking help for profound emotional distress, society expects medical professionals to provide careful, evidence-based psychological care. In Laura’s case, however, her pain became the gateway to an experimental medical trajectory that forever altered her life. Today, Laura brought a Medical Liability Suit before the Civil Court of Cali, Colombia- Her motive transcends her personal story: she is fighting to ensure that no other child is subjected to unproven medical experiments, and that vulnerable youth receive genuine psychological healing rather than irreversible physical interventions.

2. The Psychological Core: Trauma and Diagnostic Overshadowing

At fourteen years old, Laura began experiencing severe emotional turmoil, marked by deep depression, eating disorders, and self-harm. Beneath this intense distress lay a painful, unaddressed secret: severe trauma from childhood sexual abuse.

Laura was first evaluated by clinicians in early 2017. Overwhelmed by the range and severity of the symptoms she was experiencing, she sought support at Fundación Valle del Lili, one of Colombia’s most prestigious medical institutions. There, her acute suffering was quickly reframed through the lens of gender incongruence. Rather than conducting a comprehensive, long-term psychological evaluation to process her trauma, eating disorder, and anxiety, the clinical team fixated almost exclusively on gender transition. Expert evaluations identified this as severe “diagnostic overshadowing”—a clinical failure in which a single symptom is hyper-focused upon while treatable underlying psychiatric conditions and severe trauma are neglected.

3. Uninformed Consent and Irreversible Interventions

Despite clear signs of emotional instability and fluctuating identity, Laura was rapidly placed on medical transition protocols. At fifteen, she was prescribed testosterone therapy (gender-affirming hormone therapy) and later administered puberty blockers (GnRH analogues), without ever being properly informed of the irreversible health consequences, including the permanent loss of fertility.

Crucially, throughout her psychological consultations, Laura had explicitly stated multiple times that she dreamed of one day becoming a mother and breastfeeding her children. Yet, at age eighteen, while still trapped in this unaddressed psychological distress and medicalized trajectory, she underwent double breast removal (chest masculinization). The profound disconnect between her expressed desire for future motherhood and the irreversible removal of healthy breast tissue highlights the tragic failure of clinical care and informed consent.

4. Detransition and True Psychological Healing

Following years of profound challenge, Laura made the pivotal decision to detransition. It was only later, through dedicated psychotherapy that specifically addressed her childhood sexual abuse, that she finally achieved emotional stability, self-acceptance, and psychological peace. Processing her past trauma allowed her to reconcile with her biological identity—proving that her adolescent distress required compassionate psychological care, not permanent medical alteration.

5. Protecting the Future: Laura’s Purpose and “Laura’s Bill”

Laura’s suit before the Civil Court of Cali seeks accountability, but her overarching purpose is preventive. As systematic international reviews in countries like the UK, Sweden, and Finland demonstrate, medical gender transitions in minors lack robust scientific evidence supporting their safety or long-term psychological benefits.

Laura’s courageous stand has already sparked a national movement in Colombia. Inspired by her journey, a landmark legislative bill titled “Ley Laura” (Laura’s bill) has been submitted to the Colombian Congress. This bill seeks to prohibit hormonal treatments and gender transition surgeries for children and adolescents across the country.

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Legislative Impact — ‘Ley Laura’ (Laura’s Bill):

"Through her legal fight and the legislative movement bearing her name, Laura is working to ensure that children suffering from trauma and distress are protected from irreversible experiments, and that healthcare systems prioritize evidence-based psychological support above all else. Her story is a call for medical ethics, caution, and true compassion—so that no other child has to endure the pain she lived through."

By bringing this suit and advocating for systemic reform, Laura’s ultimate objective is to restore clinical prudence, ensure true informed consent, and safeguard the well-being of future generations of children across Colombia and beyond.

How You Can Support Ley Laura

For those who wish to support the effort surrounding Ley Laura, there are several ways to become involved:

1. Stay informed about Ley Laura by reviewing Proyecto de Ley 211 de 2026 Senado and tracking its legislative progress through the Colombian Congress (search for “Ley Laura” under Key Words).

2. Support the initiative financially. Nueva Democracia relies on donations to sustain and expand its advocacy and educational outreach. You can contribute directly through Nueva Democracia’s donation page.

3. Contact Nueva Democracia to get involved. Readers who can assist through professional expertise, organizational partnerships, public education, media, research, or other advocacy efforts are encouraged to contact Nueva Democracia directly to explore collaboration opportunities.

4. Add your name to the public petition supporting Ley Laura to urge the protection of children from unproven hormonal treatments.

5. Make your views known to Colombian legislators, individuals and organizations can contact members of the relevant Senate commission and other members of Congress to communicate their position on the proposed legislation. Since this proposal involves health regulations and social policy, it will be assigned to Comisión VII (Seventh Commission) of the Senate. You can contact the commission and its members through these official channels:

Commission Email: You can send formal stances, documents, or letters directly to the commission’s official inbox at comision.septima@senado.gov.co.

About Nueva Democracia (ND)

Nueva Democracia (ND) is a Colombian civil society organization founded in 2015 to promote and defend fundamental rights and freedoms, with a particular focus on the protection of life, freedom of religion, expression and conscience, and the family. ND advances this mission through strategic litigation and participation before courts, engagement in legislative and public-policy debates, training of students and young professionals, and public advocacy through media, research, and opinion pieces, seeking to strengthen civil society and contribute to legal and cultural debates in Colombia and Latin America.

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Pedro Contreras, Executive Director, is a Colombian lawyer specializing in public management and administrative institutions, with professional experience at the Office of the Inspector General, the Constitutional Court, and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, as well as academic experience as a university professor.

Laura María Gómez Betancur, Deputy Director, is a Colombian lawyer with a master’s degree in International Law and Human Rights and more than eight years of experience in regulatory compliance, ethical risk management, and legal and compliance leadership in the private sector.

María Camila Ospina, President of the Board of Directors, is a Colombian lawyer with an LL.M., cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame and nearly ten years of experience in complex litigation, arbitration, forensic investigations, human rights, and regulatory matters across Latin America.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.