I’m going to use my 15 minutes tonight to talk about something called Brandolini’s Law, which you can think of as the Misinformation Asymmetry Principle.

The idea is simple: It takes an order of magnitude more effort to refute misinformation than it does to produce it. And nowhere is this more obvious than in the debate surrounding gender medicine.

Because what those of us trying to expose the truth about this scandal are dealing with is not careful, evidence-based communication, but slogans. Catchy, emotionally compelling, effortlessly repeated slogans. And they are all misinformation.

So tonight, I’m going to expend an enormous amount of energy explaining the complicated truth behind some of trans activism’s favourite slogans

First Up: Protect Trans kids!

Sounds great, right? We all want to protect children.

But wait a minute: who are these “trans kids” and from what danger do they need protection?

The truth is, “trans kids” are just gender nonconforming children, who are told, by well-meaning but deeply misguided adults, that their likes and dislikes define their sex.

The official difference between a “trans child” and a gender nonconforming child is that the trans child knows that they are a member of the opposite sex: they are able to detect an inner gender essence that doesn’t match their body — even as young as two years old — and if they declare that inner identity to the world, it is our job to believe them. The child leads.

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What absolute madness. We’re talking about children who still believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy — and we’re treating them as if they can tell us something profound about their identity.

But when activists march in the streets chanting Protect Trans Kids, they aren’t just talking about young children. They also mean the adolescents (mostly girls, but certainly some boys too) who have flooded the waiting rooms of paediatric gender clinics over the past decade.

These are just kids muddling their way through puberty as all adolescents have always done — but they have the misfortune of coming of age in an era that offers them “trans” as an explanation for their normal pubertal woes.

This group exploded into existence in 2015. And the reason is hardly complicated.

Because 2014 was the year Laverne Cox appeared on the cover of Time with the headline: The Transgender Tipping Point: America’s Next Civil Rights Frontier. And with that, the modern trans rights movement launched its powerful international messaging campaign

Trans-identified celebrities were suddenly everywhere, trans characters appeared in children’s books and television shows, and trans influencers multiplied with astonishing speed online. Schools began teaching gender identity ideology as if it were a scientific fact.

The message adolescents received was simple: If you hate your body, that could mean you’re trans. And right on cue, legions of confused adolescents who hated their developing bodies began showing up at gender clinics believing themselves to be trans.

When activists say protect these kids, what they really mean is protect their right to unproven, irreversible medical treatments — long before they can grasp what’s at stake.

So, to put it bluntly, children and adolescents need protection from the very people who believe there is such a thing as a trans kid.

Slogan #2: Gender Affirming Care is Evidence-based

Sounds completely plausible.

If doctors are going to interfere with the natural development of healthy youth, based on inner subjective feelings — with drugs that have the potential to sterilise them and rob them of their sexual function and with surgeries to remove healthy body parts — surely they’re doing so with a solid scientific base to back them up.

Right? Wrong.

The puberty suppression experiment began in an Amsterdam clinic in 1987, and for the first couple of decades remained relatively contained. The big moment came in 2014 when the Dutch published the second of two small but pivotal studies.

Fifty-five young people who’d had their puberty blocked, taken cross-sex hormones, and undergone surgery in a bid to turn them into convincing mimics of the opposite sex. High selection bias. No control group. Serious methodological flaws. Even one fatality.

And yet, the Dutch declared their experiment a roaring success, and, remarkably, the international medical community skipped the vital step of a clinical trial to prove safety and effectiveness — instead adopting the treatment protocol globally and without restraint.

This actually happens often in medicine, and there’s even a term for it: runaway diffusion: when the medical world mistakes an experiment for proven medical practice and a dangerous treatment escapes the lab and gets widely adopted.

And note the year of the runaway diffusion: 2014. The precise moment the social contagion began.

Now, in science, replication is everything. If a finding is real, it should be repeatable. There have been two serious attempts to replicate the dubious positive findings of the Dutch: one in the UK and one in the US.

Both failed to show meaningful psychological benefit. But that’s not even the worst part. In both cases, the researchers attempted to bury the negative findings and only published them years later, when forced.

Think about that. Their experiment on healthy children failed to demonstrate benefit — and instead of stopping, instead of sounding the alarm — they buried the results so that the experiment could continue. I hardly need to say this is simply not how evidence-based medicine works.

In the years since the publication of those Dutch studies, only low-quality evidence of benefit has accumulated. Studies with no control group, high risk of bias, and assessing outcomes by self-report rather than objective measures. And all with short follow-up periods, which is something we should linger on for a moment.

They give teenagers drugs that can sterilize them and impair their sexual function for life; they amputate the healthy breasts of teenage girls, and invert the penises of teenage boys — and then after a year or two, they ask them if they are happy.

And because many say yes, they declare the treatment safe and beneficial. It’s quite mad!

If you are performing interventions that will impact a young person for the rest of his or her life, you have to follow these kids for 20 years, or 30, or 40 before you can even consider calling your experiment a success.

To sum up: all that I’ve just shared explains why there have been 17 systematic reviews of the evidence for this treatment protocol to date — and all have found only low to very low quality evidence. And just to be absolutely clear: if a stack of systematic evidence reviews — the gold standard in assessing scientific literature — all unanimously find only the lowest levels of evidence, you simply cannot call the treatment evidence-based.

Slogan #3: Puberty Blockers are Fully Reversible

It is true that when the Dutch first came up with the idea to block the puberty of gender-distressed youth, the drugs were intended to be a fully reversible pause—a way to buy time for these kids to think before making irreversible choices.

But as is so often the case in medicine, the new treatment had unintended consequences.

Before affirmation and puberty blockers, most gender-distressed youth desisted from their desire to be members of the opposite sex during or after puberty. But the moment puberty blockers were introduced, almost every child put on the drugs progressed to cross-sex hormones—meaning puberty blockers aren’t reversible at all, but instead lock in a trans identity and set the stage for lifelong medicalization. Basically, puberty was the natural cure for gender dysphoria. Therefore, if you block puberty, you block the natural cure. Yet gender-affirming clinicians ignored — and continue to ignore — this dramatic iatrogenic effect.

And in fact, just the other day I was on the Government of Canada website and was astonished—but also not in the least surprised—to see the “puberty blockers are reversible” misinformation still being peddled by our federal government in 2026.

Slogan #4: Gender Affirming Care is Life-saving!

Now, we’re always hearing trans activists say this. And this particular slogan translates into the despicable ultimatum delivered to parents in paediatric gender clinics—“Would you rather have a live son or a dead daughter?”

But here’s the thing: This deplorable emotional blackmail was never based on evidence. Every serious review conducted thus far has found no credible evidence linking gender distress to suicide in youth — and no evidence that medical transition prevents it.

Even the ACLU’s star trans-identified lawyer Chase Strangio had to admit so before the Supreme Court of the United States in 2024 — because in a courtroom, you cannot just fling about activist slogans without producing evidence

Add to that the Swedish study that found sharply elevated rates of completed suicide in adults after undergoing this medical treatment, and it’s simply impossible to call this medical pathway life-saving.

It was always activist misinformation, grotesquely overblown and used to coerce parents into consenting to irreversible interventions.

Slogan #5: Every Major Medical Association Endorses Gender Affirming Care

Now, this final one is a little trickier.

Because on the surface, it is true: Almost every major medical association does endorse these interventions. But that doesn’t mean what the activists think it means. Let me tell you a little something about this consensus.

It’s fabricated.

The mastermind behind this mirage is an organization called the World Professional Association for Transgender Health—WPATH. First of all, don’t be fooled by the group’s carefully crafted facade: WPATH is not a respectable scientific organization. It is an activist group masquerading as a professional medical association. And here’s how they manufactured a consensus: Stay with me — it gets a bit complicated.

In 2001, WPATH produced Standards of Care recommending puberty suppression despite the scientific literature at the time amounting to a single case study.

In 2009, WPATH members inside the Endocrine Society produced guidelines recommending this protocol, also based on exceptionally thin evidence.

Then in 2012, WPATH produced another set of Standards recommending the unproven treatment, citing Endocrine 2009, which was based on its own shoddy 2001 document.

Clever, isn’t it? But then something truly remarkable happened.

Major medical associations across the globe copied WPATH’s 2012 guidelines — trusting that WPATH was the expert, trusting that the protocol was evidence—based, and unwittingly endorsing an experiment on healthy kids that lacked any scientific support. That is how the so-called consensus was built.

In fact, the UK’s Cass Review, which revealed this tangled web of circular citations, rated WPATH’s guidelines, and all based upon them, as lacking scientific rigor. Another similar review rated them unanimously as “do not recommend.” But my personal favourite is the Belgian expert, who, when asked why his institution had not formally evaluated WPATH’s Standards of Care, replied:

“If we had to review them, we would actually toss them in the bin.” That is precisely where they belong.

So there you have it: Brandolini’s Law: it takes an order of magnitude more energy to refute misinformation than it does to produce it. And that was just a taste of what we are up against.

The truth is: for the last decade, our governments — both federal and provincial (with the exception of Alberta) — have taken the easy option, blindly accepting these activist slogans as fact while choosing to ignore that nation after nation is abandoning this reckless experiment.

By doing so, they have firmly secured their place in history as the leaders who looked the other way as innocent youth fell victim to one of the greatest medical crimes in history. But it’s not just our governments that are to blame. Canada’s mainstream media — with the exception of the National Post, of course — has failed in its duty to investigate this scandal, instead acting as mouthpieces for trans activists, dutifully regurgitating these slogans.

And so it falls to us to demand change, for the sake of all the young people who deserve so much better. Because when those in power choose easy slogans over complex truths, it is vulnerable people who pay the price.

Mia Hughes is the author of The WPATH Files and the director of Genspect Canada.