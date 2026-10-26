Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Persempre's avatar
Persempre
4h

Well then, in light of all that newfound new age cult talk, they might just now be transing away the therapy, and the need for therapists altogether, as well. Afterall, if now everything that any person says or "feels", be they 10 or 60 years old, need be believed, accepted and "affirmed", then who needs therapy anyway? Patients or people should all now simply just go to their local pharmacy to get those life-linh drugs they so desire to align with their feelings today (because as we're told, gender is fluid and tomorrow they may change their feelings) or just go straight to their mechanical doctors to get their healthy body parts removed or changed because they feel like it, just like we do with automobiles. Though we all know how that goes, momentarily happy with the shiny new part (if all goes well with it of course, otherwise it's back to the shop again and again!), as we drive away into the sunset. But then that euphoria only lasts until we feel another part needs replacing. The result is one never actually gets a "new" car, let alone another model, just lots of bills. What incredible hypocrisy and harmful nonsense. Although, as with many nonsensical ideologies, it might not be so bad if it comes back full circle to bite them all where they can't seem to see beyond and make them all irrelevant. A growing number of people in western society no longer trust or believe in their judgement or "care" and choose to avoid them and their "therapy" altogether.

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