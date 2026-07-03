We are delighted to announce that Dr Stella O’Malley, the founding Director of Genspect, will be the keynote speaker at our 2026 conference:

Their future. Our responsibility. Children, adolescents and gender identity.

Dr Stella O’Malley founded Genspect in 2021. She is an acknowledged author, speaker, academic and psychotherapist, and has just been awarded a PhD for her thesis entitled: “Parents’ Perspectives on Gender Dysphoria in Childhood and Adolescence”. Genspect’s recent publication, “The Gender Framework”, is a comprehensive, evidence-based handbook that provides insights and guidance to help professionals and families navigate gender issues with clarity and compassion was her initiative.



We want to put on event that reflects Stella’s stature as an international leader in recognising trans identification as a mental health issue requiring psychosocial supports and as a steadfast supporter of parents.

Can you help to raise $10,000 for the flights, the promotion and the technology to hold a really great conference? Speakers and dates are being finalised and we hope to announce these and the date for the event to be held in Wellington in October shortly. There are various ways to support listed below and of course every donation large or small will be received with gratitude.

You can make a payment into our bank account or via our Stripe Account

Genspect NZ Limited 02-1257-0087070-000 or via our Stripe Account

You can read more about Stella here:

https://www.stellaomalley.com/

Many Kiwi families feel pressured into medical pathways that lack robust evidence of long-term safety. Our New Zealand conference will shine a light on the “Gender Framework” approach, prioritising psychological care, parent-child connection, and long-term holistic health.

The conference will be held in Wellington in October.

We plan to livestream the conference, so it will be easy to participate from anywhere.

We aim to create an event that every clinician and parent will want to attend.

As well as Stella, we will have speakers covering other gender-related topics, from medical ethics to legal specifics to issues in education. There will also be a group session set aside for parents of trans identifying children to share their experiences with Stella and each other.

We have an informative and exciting event planned, but we need to raise $10,000 to make it happen!

Here’s how you can help - every contribution makes a difference!

Donate to support Their future. Our responsibility. Children, adolescents and gender identity. Genspect NZ’s 2026 conference

Every dollar donated will help to pay for Stella’s travel and accommodation as well as venue hire, technical support and most importantly the promotion of our event (Conference organisers are all volunteers).

Join Genspect as an official supporter

Help us to build a network of informed families and clinicians and receive a $10 discount on the conference ticket. $30 per year. (Please put “supporter” in the reference field.)

You can make a payment into our bank account or via our Stripe Account

Genspect NZ Limited 02-1257-0087070-000 or via our Stripe Account

Thank you for joining us in our campaign to protect and safeguard our children’s right to a healthy future.

With appreciation,

Jan Rivers

Genspect NZ Spokesperson