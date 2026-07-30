Dear Friend of Genspect,

Today I’m writing to you personally because I’d like to share Jonni’s story and ask for your support.

Most people have never met a detransitioner. I wish that weren’t true, because if they had met Jonni, they would understand immediately why Genspect is so committed to supporting detransitioners.

When Jonni was 13 years old, he was struggling. He was an effeminate boy who knew he was attracted to other boys. He had autism. He had experienced years of homophobic bullying and felt increasingly uncomfortable as puberty approached.

When he sought professional help, he hoped someone would help him understand himself. Instead, he was told he was transgender, that he was really a girl in a boy’s body.

His mother was warned that without medical transition, she could lose her child to suicide. The doctors also implied that they would remove Jonni from the home if she didn’t consent to their interventions. Terrified, she did.

Jonni began medical transition with estrogen at the age of 13. The years that followed were marked by serious medical complications, including urinary incontinence, headaches, pain, repeated hospital visits, and permanent physical changes. The life he had been promised never materialized.

As the years passed, Jonni began to question what had happened to him. He felt alone and isolated as he started to wonder whether his medical transition had been a terrible mistake. Like so many detransitioners, he struggled to find anyone who understood his experience.

When Jonni first came to Beyond Trans meetings, he met, for the first time, people who had walked a similar path. He found a community of detransitioners and others questioning their medical transition. Through those connections, he began to make sense of what had happened to him and found hope for the future.

Today, Jonni has rebuilt his life and is one of Genspect’s ambassadors, speaking publicly so that other young people and families can make informed decisions. His story reminds us why Beyond Trans exists and why every detransitioner deserves somewhere to turn.

Every week, Beyond Trans runs multiple professionally facilitated groups for detransitioners, people questioning their medical transition, regretters, the detrans curious, and those trying to make sense of complex feelings about gender. We also support thousands of parents as they navigate these issues with their children.

Because of supporters like you, this year we have

Hosted Detransitioners Awareness Day in Washington, D.C., bringing together more than 70 detransitioners, clinicians, lawyers, parents, and researchers.

Expanded Beyond Trans , providing free, professionally facilitated support groups to more than 600 detransitioners.

Continued our parent support program , helping thousands of families find informed guidance and a compassionate community.

Published The Gender Framework, advancing a comprehensive psychological understanding of gender-related distress that does not rely on medicalization.

None of this would be possible without your generosity.

If Jonni’s story has moved you, I hope you’ll consider making a donation today. Your gift will help ensure that the next person who reaches Beyond Trans finds understanding, professional support, and a community that truly understands what they are going through.

Whether you give $10, $100, or $1,000, you are helping provide hope to people who often have nowhere else to turn.

Please donate here: genspect.org/donate

If you’re considering a major gift and would like to discuss how you could help expand Beyond Trans, I’d be delighted to speak with you personally.

Thank you for standing with us.

Dr Stella O’Malley

Executive Director & Founder