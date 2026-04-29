(Read this article in the original German here)

Tyrol, Summer 2025: A disturbing crime took place at the posh ski resort of Kitzbühel: A 22-year-old German woman attacked her sleeping mother with a hammer, intending to kill her. The victim survived with minor injuries.

Tyrol, February 2026: A jury in Innsbruck found the now 23-year-old guilty of attempted murder. The sentence: twelve years in prison and placement in a forensic-therapeutic centre.

It was only after the verdict had been delivered that the underlying circumstances came into focus. Reports suggested that the crime had been motivated by a toxic codependent relationship. The daughter reportedly did not want to ‘kill’ her mother as a person, but rather the suffocating relationship she had with her. A key trigger was said to be a gender reassignment initiated under pressure from the mother.

The Austrian public broadcaster ORF and the tabloid press only reported superficially and briefly. The regional Tiroler Tageszeitung was the only outlet to provide more in-depth coverage: It reported on

- a person with “multiple identities.”

- the “loss of biological sex.”

- and that the convicted person now identifies as a man again.

A Case of Public Silence

Despite the tragic nature of the case, there has been no public discussion of it at all. Inquiries to the media, to those involved, and to the court have been rejected or ignored—in part citing privacy concerns. But is this really just about protecting personal data in an isolated case that is otherwise irrelevant to the public interest? Or is a wall of silence perhaps protecting the entire system in which this complex case is embedded? There is much to suggest the latter.

While mainstream media outlets referred to the perpetrator as female, it was only the alternative Exxpress that reported that the crime had actually been committed by a man. A similar fate befell a fundamental legal controversy that briefly flared up last autumn. The story of ‘Walter becomes Waltraud’, concerning a convicted figure from the red-light district who had legally adopted a female identity, received minimal coverage before being quickly forgotten again. Vienna-based psychiatrist Dr. Bettina Reiter correctly commented, ‘People are crying out “abuse, isolated incident, criminal complaint”, in fact, almost anything to avoid questioning Austria’s self-ID rules.

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Data Blindness in the Medical System

The Tyrolean case also highlights the alarming disconnect between medicine and biology. The Tiroler Tageszeitung reported that the individual in question was taking action “to change their sex.” In medical terms, this meant that a biological man, who had previously identified as a female and undergone genital surgery, was now being given testosterone. Male or female? Hormone replacement therapy or gender-affirming hormone treatment? This is symptomatic of a broader data recording problem within the Austrian healthcare system. When legal gender supersedes biological reality in medical databases, serious consequences loom:

Incorrect treatment. As men and women differ genetically, metabolically and anatomically, knowledge of biological sex is essential for diagnosis and emergency medicine. Statistical distortion. Medical statistics are rendered meaningless when subjective legal identities take precedence over biological parameters. Cost explosion. In a healthcare system in need of reform—Austria is already subject to the EU deficit procedure—misdiagnoses lead to avoidable costs for the solidarity-based community.

A look at data collection for hormone treatments in Austria confirms the inconsistencies. According to the Association of Social Insurers (DVSV), hormone therapies are only recorded under “gender dysphoria” (F64) as long as there has been no change in legal gender. Since patients usually change their legal gender before undergoing hormone treatment, the treatment itself is categorised as “hormone replacement therapy”. This leaves it completely unclear which therapies actually “replace” biological hormone production (in cases of illness) and which, from a biological perspective, “combat” or “destroy” hormone production (in cases of transition). This lack of transparency raises urgent questions:

Where is biological sex reliably recorded in the healthcare system if it differs from the legal entry? How can misdiagnoses and statistical errors be prevented in this system when cross-sex hormone therapies and biological hormone replacement are lumped together in the same data category?

From a Promise of Healing to a Pile of Rubble

The Tiroler Tageszeitung reported that the daughter “no longer identified with her gender transition” and had “demonstratively flaunted this with a goatee” during the trial. In other words, the young man convicted of the crime is a ‘detransitioner’. As a physically healthy boy, he underwent irreversible “gender-affirming” treatment and castration. He now regrets this treatment and faces a bleak future, not only because of his prison sentence.

In Western countries, including Austria, “gender-affirming” surgeries among adolescents have increased by several thousand percent within a decade. This is in contrast to long-term studies, in particular a registry study by the German Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which shows that a diagnosis of gender dysphoria is not stable until the age of 25. The number of detransitioners—that is, those who, on average, about seven to nine years later, reject their trans identity and must then live with irreversible physical damage and changes—has risen rapidly worldwide. The first million-dollar judgments against practitioners highlight the irreversible consequences and enormous medical follow-up costs of misguided procedures.

When clinics—as in Austria—base the information they provide patients for consent purposes on outdated and unreliable minuscule detransition rates of no more than 2%, while comprehensive follow-up data is lacking, one wonders: What quality standards apply to medical risk disclosure in Austria? Who in the Austrian healthcare system will assume responsibility for—and bear the costs of—the complex care needed by traumatized young people in the future?

Controversy over “Gender-Affirming Care”

According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung, the perpetrator was already suffering from mental health issues prior to his transition, which worsened significantly following the procedures.

This raises the question of whether, since medical responsibility lies with the healthcare system rather than the mother or patient, the doctors opted for a rapid transition rather than a thorough diagnosis.

However, the “gender-affirming care” (GAC) model—which appears to have been applied in this case, i.e., the rapid affirmation of the desired gender—hinders a thorough investigation of the underlying causes. Since gender identity is “depathologized” by default in this approach, questioning a desire for transition is considered discriminatory. Psychological distress is attributed to a lack of acceptance (“minority stress”) rather than being treated as a distinct medical condition. New long-term studies, from Finland and elsewhere, refute the GAC approach. Among those treated with hormones or surgery under the age of 23, the need for psychiatric treatment often increased following gender-affirming procedures. There is still no clear evidence that rapid transition is beneficial.

Patients as “Clients”?

Another point of criticism is the shift in responsibility. Rather than basing treatment strictly on medical evidence, the focus is shifting to ‘informed consent’. Patients thus become ‘clients’ for irreversible procedures, the full implications of which they can hardly foresee, especially at a young age. In Austria, for example, one is not considered mature enough for sterilization until the age of 25—yet far more lenient standards often apply to gender reassignment.

The Crumbling Facade of the German “S2k-Leitlinie” Guideline

While countries such as the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, and parts of the United States have been moving away from radical treatment pathways for some time now, Germany and Austria are holding fast to the so-called “pro-affirmative course.” But the scientific foundation is crumbling. The new WPATH-based “S2k guideline” has already been downgraded from “evidence-based” to merely “consensus-based.” In fact, it is so controversial among experts (attracting criticism from leading pediatric clinicians and psychiatrists in Germany and Austria) that its status as a medical standard has already been called into question in one medical-legal study.

Amidst all this controversy, the Transgender Center Innsbruck (TGCI), part of Tirol Kliniken, is playing a key role. As a pioneer in adolescent transitions in Austria, the center contributed to the S2k guidelines, which are now being sharply criticized by leading clinicians and medical-legal experts.

Scientific integrity: How can leading university hospitals such as the Tirol Kliniken maintain their reputation as respected research institutions when specialized departments are suspected of ignoring the international body of research in favour of ideologically driven guidelines? Diagnostic reliability: How reliable is diagnosis in clinical practice? This is a key question in preventing tragic misdiagnoses and irreversible physical harm to adolescents in the future.

When Silence Becomes a Shield for the System

The Tyrolean case raises a number of highly controversial questions demanding a far-reaching socio-political, medical, and legal debate. The fact that the media has so far avoided this debate cannot be justified by the need to protect private data in an individual case. On the contrary, the cause of the collective silence of the media landscape runs deeper. Behind the wall of silence, something entirely different is apparently being protected.

In Austria, many organisations, associations, healthcare providers and youth services now profit handsomely from the trans-affirmative treatment model. What’s more, if the silence were broken, the ideological bubble in which many medically transitioned young people are trapped would also burst. They live in the firm belief that they have received evidence-based, life-saving treatment.

The stakes are correspondingly high, and the methods used to silence critics are correspondingly relentless. The spectrum ranges from defamation lawsuits and cancelled lectures to threats of violence against scientists accused of “hate speech”, and attempts to expel influential parliamentarians from their parties. The ultimate form of intimidation is to frame any criticism as “right-wing,” a tactic that is particularly feared in Austria and Germany because of these countries’ Nazi pasts.

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Cracks in the Wall of Silence

In his new book Toxisches Schweigen, renowned Austrian forensic psychiatrist and bestselling author Professor Reinhard Haller describes the concept of the spiral of silence: A majority remains silent, “out of fear of exclusion, out of insecurity, or in the assumption that they cannot make a difference anyway.” Interestingly, it was Professor Haller himself who was involved as an expert witness in the present Tyrolean case. Together with the court reporter from the Tiroler Tageszeitung, he ventured—consciously or unconsciously—into the ideological minefield and created a crack in the wall of silence by suggesting, in a sense, that the perpetrator’s premature gender reassignment was a systemic failure: “For irreversible procedures, both medicine and those affected would be better off waiting until the age of 25. By then, personality development is complete!”

We need many more voices to raise awareness of this issue. This is what a functioning media system should actually be doing. Yet the mainstream media conceals these abuses behind a “wall of silence,” and its own passivity is at the very core of the problem.

Over the past decade, more than 1,000 adolescents and young adults in Austria have undergone hormone treatment and surgery without reliable evidence of medical benefit. Healthy female breasts, as well as genitals and reproductive organs, have been irreversibly removed. The strain on the cardiovascular system and the destruction of sexual sensation are massive blows to quality of life; many young people become long-term patients in the healthcare system, and the family systems behind them are severely affected. f Austria’s annual growth rate of 20–30% continues, thousands of young people will be deprived of their right to health and an open future within a few years. This right is one of the most fundamental cornerstones of functioning societies.

“Does it really take the suffering of those affected to bring about a change in thinking?” asked a paediatrician aptly in a letter to the editor of Die Presse.

There will come a time when the question of responsibility can no longer be avoided. Why wasn’t the information necessary for meaningful informed consent provided? This case would have been an ideal opportunity to openly address the profound issue of adolescent transitions. Unfortunately, this opportunity was missed.

When this systemic failure is examined in the future, criticism will focus on the domestic media landscape. By remaining silent for so long, the media has stifled the necessary debate and allowed a harmful practice to continue, the consequences of which are now being borne by thousands of young people. This is the chronicle of a scandal foretold, facilitated by a press that has turned a blind eye rather than acting as a watchdog should.

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