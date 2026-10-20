While writing my book, The Crisis in the Classroom: How the special needs explosion is destroying education, I couldn’t help but notice striking parallels with a discussion perhaps more familiar to subscribers to these pages. In short, the same magical thinking, the same insistence on affirmation, and a corresponding tendency to turn things upside down, dissolve all distinctions, and even colonise what was once thought to be ‘normal’.

In the book, I refer to a debate at the Battle of Ideas festival in London, featuring Graham Linehan. Talking on the ‘queering’ of society, he showed how the freakish frequenters of Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1960s/70s (many of them trans or playing with gender in some way), or the stars of John Waters’ underground films, would later go mainstream. The freak show became the headline act. Not that these weren’t sympathetic portrayals – both Waters and Warhol celebrated, as much as the latter was accused of exploiting, their unusual stars.

The point is that tales of gender confusion and other outsiders, like those in Lou Reed songs, and of people closely associated with that New York scene, eventually gave way to something else entirely. The Waters film Hairspray, featuring Divine, was a popular hit in 1988 and also featured chat show host Riki Lake, a testament to its mainstream-ness (and it was later made into a hit musical). Then gender ideology took off in 1990s academia, and took to the streets from the noughties. It lost its tales of sadness for a certain tell-tale aggression, and its humour and sympathy along the way.

The success of John Waters’ film "Hairspray” in 1988 marked the moment when it became hip to weird.

We see something similar with the rise of neurodiversity around the same time. Judy Singer coined the term in the 1990s for an undergraduate thesis to describe the Aspies (those diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome), but also their ‘cousins’, the geeks and nerds, congregating in the emerging chatrooms of the World Wide Web. Tragic figures like Candy Darling (who starred both in Warhol’s films and Reed’s songs), may seem a world away from the explosion of diagnoses of ASD/ADHD, but they co-existed. Both were confined to society’s margins – downtown New York or hidden away in institutions, respectively.

As the decades wore on, the shut-away became the strange, and now they’re more like you and me. Any talk of a division between disordered and everybody else is rather frowned upon (unless you’re having a dig at the straights and ‘neurotypicals’). We are all just different, which brings me to language. Terms like ‘neurodiversity’, or a preference for ‘on the spectrum’ over having autism, echo the invention of vague terms like ‘non-binary’, and suggest a wilful neglect of precision in favour of promiscuous labelling. A shared theme is the blurring of boundaries between the cultural and the clinical.

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The assertion, at best a metaphor, that each of us is ‘wired’ differently is repeated by people who really should know better. Channel 4’s ‘The Great ADHD Myth’ dared to question the orthodoxy, including this claim. So much so, the defenders of that orthodoxy tried to shut it down before it aired. As I was told by a ‘suiciodologist, emergency psychiatrist, pharmacologist’ (sic) I encountered online, ‘for some people, “my brain is wired differently” works’. If they believe their brain is different, and that works for them – who are we to say otherwise? Much as we are expected to unquestioningly affirm their belief that the gender confused are born in the ‘wrong body’, we are also expected to accept that some people have an ‘ADHD brain’.

I say all of this as the father of a boy diagnosed with autism and ADHD, and having myself recently been diagnosed with the latter. I can fully understand how easy it is to get caught up in and invested in the narratives around these diagnoses. And sometimes that’s no bad thing if they describe what you’re going through. The trouble is those of us who try to debate this issue or even just ask questions – which is all I really do – are often accused of malicious intent. To question the reality of somebody’s self-identification, to create any doubt about their ADHD diagnosis; or, as autism expert Uta Frith did, to question the utility of the autistic spectrum – is to be unnecessarily cruel.

Like those who argue that standing in the way of the gender transitioning of kids causes them greater harm, some in the ‘neurodiverse’ community, and some aligned clinicians, are not above claiming that those with ADHD are over-represented amongst suicides, and that challenging their ideology or expertise is to contribute to that statistic. At best, by arguing about ADHD or autism, we are stigmatising members of the ‘neurodiverse’ community when we should be celebrating them. In other words, by turning what should be understood as either a distinct clinical condition or nothing out of the ordinary into an identity, it has effectively become a shield against criticism.

And, to be fair, these are often pretty vulnerable people for whom uncomfortable questions may well be hard to handle. But ‘the community’ and so-called experts have put them in this position. We are at a point where those unconvinced that small differences, at group-level, on average, observed in some brain scans, tell us anything very much about ADHD can be cynically accused of what gender ideologues might characterise as attempted ‘erasure’ of this growing identity group.

When Singer coined the admittedly misleading term ‘neurodiversity’, it still had something going for it, in that it destigmatised the strange, the odd, and the clinically different. It gave those awkward souls who were very bright but struggled socially not only a name, but also the possibility of social acceptance. Today, as borders grow increasingly porous and bring in not only the cousins of Aspies but also the aunts, uncles, and second cousins, we're overwhelmed by an identity-led needs explosion that threatens to pathologise us all.

Dave Clements is a writer and consultant, and author of The Crisis in the Classroom: How the special needs explosion is destroying education (Luath Press, 2026). You can find more of his work here.

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