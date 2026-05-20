Dr Louise Irvine: Setting up a medical advisory network

Dr Louise Irvine, Co-Chair of the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG). Louise is a UK-based General Practitioner, and a GP trainer in Lewisham, London..

Dr Louise Irvine was hosted by Genspect New Zealand and introduced by our clinical director Dr Isobel Ross. Dr Irvine is currently co-chair of the UK’s Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG). In her talk she explains how this group was founded, its structure and purpose. She explains in her presentation that the role and function of such a group needed to be sensitive to the local circumstances, including the capacities of other groups and the legal and policy situations. CAN-SG, comprising more than 100 clinicians, seeks to promote professional understanding and open discussion about sex and gender in healthcare, and in particular about evidence-based health care for people with gender-related distress.

Dr Irvine is a UK-based organisation General Practitioner and GP trainer and has been a programme director for GP training in Lewisham, London. Her Master’s degree in General Practice included evidence-based medicine, research methods, and medical ethics, all of which have informed her GP teaching.