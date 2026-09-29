Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eliza Mann's avatar
Eliza Mann
Sep 29

Wow! I was reading along and wondering what the connection was going to be to the gender issue, not suspecting that the author was a detransitioner. What a beautiful life you have created! Thank you for writing this very hope-filled piece (and for the tip about using Tums in soil)!

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Christina Fogarty's avatar
Christina Fogarty
Sep 29

So beautiful ❤️

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