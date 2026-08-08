Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Anon's avatar
Anon
4h

Wow. Such an important debate. It must be had.

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
3h

…So in Germany you can officially change your registered sex once a year!

And the president has called the belief in the gender dichotomy an anti-democratic relic of the reactionary past!

These people have no idea how absurd it is!

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