It’s Hard Work. But It Gets Easier

The smile that lights up Prisha Mosley’s face at the end of this interview with Graham Linehan at Genspect’s Detrans Awareness Day Conference speaks volumes. The conference, the largest ever gathering of detransitioners to date, was an all too rare opportunity for those who have been through the wringer of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ to share experiences and knowledge with fellow travellers, and enjoy a “sense of closeness and connection that I believe most of us were looking for in the trans community”.

Prisha’s smile is hard-earned. Like many young people who identify or have identified as transgender, she has struggled with significant mental-health challenges. Childhood trauma, an eating disorder, and psychological distress shaped her adolescence. She was drawn into online communities that captivated her “young, impressionable mind” and offered an explanation for her pain. Chat rooms, social media groups, and online forums convinced her she had been ‘born in the wrong body’ and presented transition as a pathway toward happiness and self-acceptance. Prisha’s underlying problems were never properly addressed. Instead, clinicians interpreted her suffering through the lens of gender identity. She was prescribed testosterone at age 17 and had a double mastectomy at 18. Instead of resolving her distress or addressing her severe mental health issues and helping her to feel comfortable in her body, her doctors and therapists pushed her into the belief that damaging her body was the answer. It was not.

Prisha has struggled hard to obtain the clarity she has today. And her struggle is ongoing as she fights to get justice for the wrongs she and others have suffered under the guise of “gender-affirming care”.

Bringing Down the Movement

Prisha Mosley has spent years trying to understand the broader social forces that shaped her decisions. But as well as engaging in public advocacy, she has also turned to the courts. In July 2023, she filed a lawsuit against multiple healthcare providers involved in her transition. The defendants include doctors, therapists, and institutions who failed in their professional duties. Her claims involve medical malpractice, negligence, fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The legal path has been far from straightforward. In 2024, parts of her lawsuit were permitted to proceed, but key medical-malpractice claims were dismissed under North Carolina’s statute of limitations. Although the state later extended the statute of limitations for gender-transition-related malpractice claims from four years to ten years, lower courts declined to revive her full case. Prisha has appealed, and her case is due to be heard in August of this year.

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Her case now occupies a pivotal position in the growing wave of detransitioner litigation across the United States. One of the main legal challenges is the issue of limitation periods. It takes time to work through the confusion of extreme overvalued beliefs and the mystifying obfuscations that are reinforced by the wider culture — from institutions, from media, from schools, from doctors, from activists, and from the internet. A clear understanding of the extent of the transition-related injuries resulting from medical interventions often only emerges years after the procedures were carried out. If courts insist on short limitation periods, many plaintiffs will lose the opportunity to seek justice before they even recognize the nature of the harm they have suffered.

If Prisha’s appeal is successful, it could establish an important precedent for future detransitioners seeking legal remedies. It could also encourage greater scrutiny of medical practices that have, for the most part, escaped courtroom examination. This is changing. The $2 million verdict awarded to detransitioner Fox Varian against medical providers in New York has demonstrated that cases can succeed before juries.

The Gender-Critical Battle of Stalingrad

Prisha’s lawsuit includes claims for medical malpractice, negligence, and fraud. Her medical providers misrepresented basic facts about paediatric medical transition and deceived her into undergoing “gender-affirming” procedures. She was sold the false story that she could change sexes and that instead of embracing her biological sex, she could turn herself into a boy. She was pressured by the suicide lie into believing that she needed to transition as soon as possible, and that the easy solution to her distress was to take testosterone and have her healthy breasts removed.

This is the quick-fix medical fraud that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now going after. Prisha’s lawsuit focuses on individual providers. The lawsuit announced by the FTC on June 17 now poses a broader challenge to transgender ideology at the national level in the U.S. and beyond. The FTC alleges that the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) misrepresented key aspects of gender-transition treatments while promoting its standards of care as authoritative and evidence-based. Among the allegations are claims that the organization misled patients and families about risks, reversibility, and the quality of supporting evidence.

These allegations gained momentum following disclosures of internal WPATH communications obtained through litigation, which reveal discrepancies between public claims and private discussions regarding evidence quality and treatment recommendations.

Prisha argues similarly that she was the victim of “false and unsubstantiated claims” and was sold an impossible promise: that by taking testosterone, she would go through puberty as a boy. Doctors presented speculative claims as established medical facts. Likewise, the complaint filed by the FTC asserts that “when an entity makes a claim about a medical treatment, the claim must be truthful, evidence-based, and not misleading.”

If the action now taken by the FTC is successful, WPATH will no longer be able to promote its SOC-8 “standards of care”, which would then constitute consumer deception. The consequences could extend far beyond WPATH itself, affecting medical organizations, hospitals, and practitioners who relied upon its guidance.

Instant Gratification

Transgender ideology prizes quick solutions and easy answers. Feeling unhappy in your body? You were probably born in the wrong one. You can change it. Feeling uncertain? Join a community and consult experts who will affirm everything you believe about yourself and the world around you. Prisha thinks gender medicine frequently appeals to this desire for immediate relief. Transition promises transformation without the need to look more deeply at underlying problems or ask uncomfortable questions. The appeal of transition results from easy explanations for overwhelming distress, accompanied by a concrete treatment plan that appears to offer certainty and hope. Prisha now compares the gender industry to a sales pitch and warns against trusting in the “things that have been advertised to you by people who stand to make money” from suffering while offering simple answers to complicated questions. Detransition is a tough route to take. But “I promise it gets easier. It’s not about instant gratification or what feels good in the moment”.

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Andrew Ferguson from the FTC similarly compares the claims made by providers of “gender-affirming care” to “the kind of claims made by snake oil salesmen advertising herbs and spices as cures for cancer”: it’s entirely fraudulent. Unlike transition, detransition rarely provides immediate emotional rewards. It requires patience and effort. Detransitioners face unique challenges: coping with regret, managing medical complications, rebuilding relationships, and reconstructing a coherent sense of self without the help of the institutions that facilitated transition in the first place. Recovery is rarely straightforward.

Prisha believes healing is possible when individuals focus on rebuilding rather than remaining trapped in resentment. The goal is not just to reverse previous decisions but to develop a healthier relationship with the self and with reality.

Prisha’s legal battle is important in shaping malpractice litigation. But she also has much to say about moving beyond suffering rather than becoming defined by it. In this interview with Graham Linehan, she talks about health, connection, and personal responsibility. She encourages detransitioners to support one another without remaining trapped in cycles of grievance. “We’re focused on healthier goals and more positive things,” she says. Recovery is not about constantly talking about suffering and misery, but connecting with others. “We have to move forward and live healthy lives rather than perpetuating misery or projecting it onto others with forced use of pronouns and things like that. We’re all focused on a better way to heal.”

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