Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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A never ending sadness's avatar
A never ending sadness
6h

Wishing her success in this! I am thakful for her speaking out- Thank you Prisha!!

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Elisabeth MacKinnon's avatar
Elisabeth MacKinnon
6h

Sad as this is, in Quebec Canada the age of consent for wrong sex hormones is 14.

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