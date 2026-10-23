Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viviane Morrigan's avatar
Viviane Morrigan
3d

Congratulations on maintaining resistance to the political forces invading our global legislative processes that expose our younger generations to medically assisted harm. Gender identity ideology is a new form of patriarchal control of our social fabric, which feminist ideas and action have been challenging for centuries. We must continue for our very survival by protecting our beliefs in human equality, dignity and self respect. Concepts like kindness and caring especially need to be protected and nurtured for human flourishing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture