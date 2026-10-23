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Genspect NZ is disappointed, but not surprised, by the outcome of the judicial review into the Government’s puberty blocker policy.

We remain concerned that puberty blockers may expose children and adolescents to significant, long-term consequences by preventing one of the crucial stages of human development – normally-timed puberty. In our view, the potential effects on healthy development and the risk of ongoing medical dependency require careful and transparent scrutiny. Unfortunately, transparent scrutiny was not the purpose of the Judicial Review, which was primarily concerned with the lawfulness of the political process and policy approach.

The Court could rule only on the evidence presented to it. For instance, Genspect NZ believes the hearing did not adequately test claims concerning suicide risk and the withholding of puberty blockers. In contrast to witness statements from the plaintiffs, which focussed heavily on the suicide risk, information from the Crown’s expert witnesses was challenged and disallowed because it had not been made available to the Minister as he made his decision. A July 2024 independent review by Professor Louis Appleby for the UK Department of Health and Social Care found that available data did not support claims of a large rise in suicides among young patients at the Tavistock gender service following restrictions introduced after 2020. Finnish nationwide register studies have also found that suicide risk is closely associated with co-existing psychiatric illness and that substantial specialist mental-health needs persist among young people referred to gender services, including after medical gender reassignment. These findings reinforce the need for careful assessment, treatment of co-existing mental-health conditions and responsible, evidence-based discussion of suicide.

Nor, in Genspect NZ’s view, was there an opportunity to test the claim that puberty blockers are “fully reversible”. Recent systematic reviews conclude that evidence about their psychological and physical effects remains highly uncertain, particularly over the long term. Published studies also report that most young people who begin puberty suppression subsequently proceed to masculinising or feminising hormones, which are known to be associated with long-term physical harms. While these studies do not establish that blockers cause that progression, we must at least be aware of the possibility. Genspect NZ advocates for the precautionary approach, and the best interests of the patient, that are the norm in all other areas of paediatric practice.

The wider evidence for mental health benefits from puberty blockade remains highly contested. Observational studies that report short term benefits lack control groups. This means they cannot determine whether any self-reported improvement in mental health resulted from the treatment itself or from other factors, including expectations surrounding treatment or the placebo effect.

Had Crown Law consulted with Genspect NZ, as Justice LaHood had previously requested it to do, all of the information described above would have been available to the court.

Genspect NZ calls for a transparent review of the evidence, with methods, conflicts of interest and conclusions open to public scrutiny. Young people and families should have access to high-quality psychosocial support options, including time and space to explore distress and co-existing needs without pressure towards any predetermined outcome.