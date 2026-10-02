Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) have proposed a bill in Congress that would change the terms on which Washington funds the nation’s child-welfare system.

The Yaeli Martinez Child Protection Act would bar federal child-welfare dollars from being used to punish parents for raising a child according to sex, or for protecting that child from irreversible medical harm. It would also close an interstate loophole that lets one state seize a child who has fled, or been taken, to obtain medical “transition” against a home-state parent’s wishes. The bill makes it crystal clear that it is not abuse to raise a girl as a girl or a boy as a boy, and that the machinery built to rescue battered children should never be turned against fit parents who refuse to socially or medically “transition” them.

This is welcome news. We at Genspect know all too well that parents of gender-distressed children across the country live with the threat that they will lose their children if they refuse new names, opposite-sex pronouns, or sex-rejecting procedures. California, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, and others have reinterpreted “welfare,” “abuse,” or “best interests” so that treating a child according to sex can count against a parent. The Biden Administration’s foster-care rule further pressed agencies to require prospective foster families to “affirm” any LGBTQI+ identity claimed by a child—a demand that, in practice, sidelines the religious parents who primarily serve the foster system. Some states, including Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, New Hampshire, and Ohio, have begun to push back. Others are doubling down. This is why federal legislation is crucial.

Photo from the memorial of Yaeli Martinez

In Memory of Yaeli Martinez

The bill is named for Yaeli Martinez, whose story shows what that system can do. She was the daughter of Abigail Martinez, an immigrant from El Salvador who settled in Southern California and raised four children in her Christian faith. In middle school, Yaeli struggled with bullying and depression. Around age 15, she began questioning her sexuality. School staff steered her toward an LGBTQ club, where she was told the way out of her pain was to become a boy. When her mother refused to treat her as a boy, Los Angeles County took her. She was 16.

Share

Martinez says Yaeli was coached to accuse her of abuse so the state could pursue medical transition without parental consent. She was placed in a group home, and Martinez was put on the child-abuse registry, even while her other children stayed at home. Visits shrank to one supervised hour a week. She was warned not to mention God and advised by activists to “have a funeral for your daughter and adopt your son.” The state began supplying Yaeli with testosterone. Isolated from her family, Yaeli faced housing and food insecurity and sank deeper into depression. In pain from the hormones, she knelt on railroad tracks in Pomona on September 4, 2019, and was struck by a train. She was 19. The funeral home told her mother there was almost nothing left to see.

How It Would Work

States would still investigate real physical and sexual abuse, neglect, and endangerment. But they could not, as a condition of taking federal child-welfare funds, treat “affirming a child’s sex”, that is, raising, referring to, or caring for the child as a boy or a girl, as abuse. The restriction covers both states and the contractors they pay with federal dollars. Funds could not pay for trainings, protocols, placements, or services that call that parenting harmful, or use it as the basis for “adverse state action”: investigation, removal, dependency proceedings, case-plan conditions, limits on visitation, abuse findings, registry listings, termination of parental rights, or denial of foster or adoptive placement. It also anticipates a situation in which agencies invent a second justification by creating a rebuttable presumption to test whether the real driver was the parent’s refusal to transition the child.

Children already in state care would get separate protections. Federal funds could not be used to house girls with males who identify as female, or to provide sex-rejecting interventions—blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries. That removes a dangerous incentive: states and activist groups using the promise of free medicalization to lure minors across state lines when parents will not consent.

Enforcement is what would make the policy real. The Secretary of Health and Human Services would withhold or recoup funds for violations. A private right of action would let parents, guardians, caregivers, and children sue in federal court before a case is dragged past the child’s 18th birthday. And an amendment to the Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act—the federal law that generally requires states to honor one another’s custody orders—would stop a destination state from ignoring a home-state order because the child ran, or was taken, there for sex-rejecting interventions.

Why It Could Change Everything

Child welfare is a state system financed, in large part, with federal money. Conditions on that money can move policy faster than a hundred lawsuits. Defining what is not abuse will address the problem at its roots by shifting guidance and training. A right to go to court also changes the timeline. The threat of funding clawbacks changes the incentives for agencies and contractors. The kidnapping-prevention amendment targets the activist tactic of using state lines to evade parental consent.

None of this guarantees a particular outcome in any case, but it restores a principle the Supreme Court has long treated as foundational: fit parents, not school psychologists or caseworkers, have the primary right to direct a child’s upbringing and medical care. Real abuse would still be investigated, but it would put an end to the practice of using child-welfare systems to punish parents for affirming a child’s sex.