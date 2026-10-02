Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Oct 2Edited

It seems incredible that a law is needed to protect parents who treat their children according to their sex.

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Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
Oct 2

Although unbelievable that we need such a bill, we unfortunately do. I’m relieved to hear it’s getting on its way.

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