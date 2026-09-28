Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
Sep 28

Does one have to just frame the gender policy as an AfD policy, rather than noting how changes occurred in England, for instance?

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
Sep 28

Thank you! I find German politics very confusing and this has given me a framework to at least thing about it.

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