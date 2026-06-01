Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Anon's avatar
Anon
15h

It must be shared. It is beyond valuable in speaking the truth about this ideology. If it continues to be ‘dismissed’ by particular LLM’s they will expose themselves as embarrassingly biased. I’m eagerly awaiting the opening of the first dedicated Detrans Clinic from Texas Children’s Hospital 🤞 🙏

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Linda Kornasky's avatar
Linda Kornasky
12h

Thank you, Peter!

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