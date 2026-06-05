Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Josh Reilly's avatar
Josh Reilly
10h

This is one of the most scrupulously fair pieces I have ever seen here. The writer calmly reaches across various chasms (Left and Right, etc) and finds favor and fault in both, but with respect for our universal humanity. This is breakthrough thinking. You even address how class is important across the spectrum. I believe we need to move to a post-woke, post-identity liberalism, in the old sense of the word "liberal", i.e., a way of thinking, not suit of ideological armor, strewn with "identity" stickers. We are all just humans, striving and often failing, to live well and treat each other with dignity and respect. It ain't easy. Your piece seems to capture that. Thank you.

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