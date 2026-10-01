Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Oct 1

What lies behind this overvalued belief?

The assumption that it is possible to change sex, and the existence of some people who have brains extremely nonconforming with their sex and others who have intensely autogynephilic feelings.

Any informed person knows that it is not possible to change sex… unless…

unless… —the ideologues thought—, let's say that "sex" is not what it truly is:

"If sex is unchangeable, let's change the meaning of sex to something that is changeable."

And then they set about introducing the idea that "sex" would no longer be the same old binary reproductive function, but rather the whole set of secondary characteristics, which could include everything from genitals, through hormones, to psychosexual characteristics (what is commonly called gender, or gender identity). "Binary" sex was then "an outdated idea." For postmodernism, sex was now something more "fluid" and complex.

So, setting aside the essential property of what sex is, they now had open the possibility of "sex change," or at least of some of those non-essential characteristics.

If some people already had some of these secondary characteristics more or less similar to those of the opposite sex—like extremely nonconforming homosexuals—they could then modify their hormones and their genitals, and that was that, problem solved.

Along the way, they could also satisfy the small group of males with intensely autogynephilic feelings.

Finally, ideology and profit-seeking merged, and this is the fire those fumes were always going to produce.

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Elisabeth MacKinnon's avatar
Elisabeth MacKinnon
Oct 1

How the sausage was made: "once a “transsexual…knows that surgery is possible, this aim becomes the most important single goal of his life.”

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