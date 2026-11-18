Photo: Róbert Reynisson / Reykjavík City

Reykjavík City Council has issued an updated checklist for schools: “Checklist for Schools to Become Trans-Inclusive.” The document is not an innocent guide.

It is a policy document that requires schools to implement a gender affirmation model – without reservations, without scientific caution, and without regard for the best available data on children struggling with identity issues and reality distortion.

The checklist tells schools to use the name and pronouns that the child chooses immediately, without questions, introduce them to other staff and students, offer a choice of toilets and changing facilities based on “gender identity,” ensure gender-neutral facilities, and set a policy of zero tolerance for “negative and degrading” language regarding trans and queer issues. This so-called zero tolerance covers all critical discussion in the field. Here, we are directly looking at a return to the “No debate” tactics of trans extremists.

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A Check List for Indoctrination

The checklist encourages education (read: one-sided indoctrination) provided by Samtökin ’78, an extremist organization mainly consisting of radical leftists and gender theorists, teaching new words such as hán, kvár, and stálp, and integrating trans issues into general education.

Rainbow certification is also part of the package.

Parents and guardians are then expected to be indoctrinated with these controversial theories that directly contradict the well-being of their children, and if they are not cooperative, threats are used under the guise of child protection.

I know of numerous such cases, and they are increasing.

This directly contradicts the Cass review from 2024, the largest independent review ever conducted on services for children and young people who for some reason express gender identity or claim to have some gender-related self-understanding. Hilary Cass and her team concluded that social transition (name, pronouns, and clothing) was not a neutral intervention.

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Children who go through such changes early are more likely to undergo medication and hormone treatments. The data on their benefits are very weak.

When it comes to pre-pubescent children, early referral to a clinical specialist should be sought. School staff without appropriate training should not advise on the risks and benefits of such changes. Guardians should actively participate in decisions.

The same picture emerges from reviews from Sweden, Finland, and Norway. These countries have tightened rules and distanced themselves from the affirmation model for minors due to how weak the evidence base is.

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Out of Step with the Mainstream

Reykjavíkurborg does the opposite:

Schools are expected to facilitate and normalize transitions, teach gender identity as diversity that is “good for everyone,” and work with interest groups at the forefront of pushing for the implementation of the affirmation model.

This is not child protection. This is activism by a Reykjavík city employee.

This introduces ideology into the school system. A high frequency of comorbidities, such as mental health problems, autism, and trauma, is known. Historically, a large portion of children with distorted self-image and gender identity have grown out of it without intervention.

Cass and other experts point out that social transition can close off that possibility.

The checklist mentions none of this.

A Threat to Job Security and Freedom of Speech

The checklist also weighs heavily on freedom of expression and job security.

Zero tolerance for “negative” language is open to interpretation. It can easily cover the use of biological terms, discussion of the results of the Cass review, the fact that children grow out of gender identity (desistance), risks of transition, or criticism of the idea that gender identity is more important than biological sex. Staff who add caveats, use biological terms, or cite the data risk being labeled discriminatory, receiving complaints, and facing disciplinary actions. Rainbow certification and training provided by the Icelandic Human Rights Office and Samtökin ’78 make compliance a requirement. This is not democratic in school operations. This is a school where one viewpoint is elevated and even made mandatory, and even a declaration of war against the home life of parents and students.

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Children have a right to protection, not experimental activities. Parents have a right to be informed and have a voice. Teachers have a right to tell the truth about biology and data without fearing for their jobs.

Reykjavíkurborg should follow the best available data, not interest groups or city employees engaging in activism on the job.

The Cass review is not “hateful.”

It is a cautionary voice from a respected pediatrician who examined the data.

Schools should do the same.

The checklist does not. It turns the school into an environment where ideology is more important than the children themselves and makes them into experimental subjects. That is not protection.

It is systemic neglect and abuse!

Eldur Smári Kristinsson is a gay-rights activist in Iceland

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