Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
May 3Edited

Thank you!

Clayton discusses this placebo enhancing environment https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36376741/

And also the nocebo effect enhancing environment. The young people who believe their happiness requires getting these interventions and that they are at risk of suicide without them.

Also, neither the 2014 or 2011 Dutch studies gave outcomes for hormones, I think?

Only puberty blockers results for the first 70 who did well enough on puberty blockers to be cleared for hormones and then results for (mostly subsets of) 55 of this group who had genital surgery.

(Testosterone is a mood enhancer at least short term. Has estrogen been shown to improve male mental health?)

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