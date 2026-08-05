A letter titled “Primum non nocere: Science Beyond the Gaze” was sent on 22 July 2026 to the Italian Society of Paediatrics (SIP) and the Cultural Association of Paediatricians (ACP), raising critical observations about Oltre lo sguardo (“Beyond the Gaze”), the joint SIP–ACP guidance on gender incongruence and gender dysphoria in children and adolescents.

The letter was initially signed by 300 professionals, including paediatricians, doctors and psychologists. Once published online, it gathered momentum rapidly: signatures passed 500 within a single day through word of mouth alone, and as of today, 31 July 2026, they have surpassed 1000, 500 of whom are doctors or psychologists.

The scale of support is notable: a wide range of healthcare professionals and psychologists have chosen to put their names publicly behind a call to revise the guidance, pushing back against what they describe as an ideological bias that still shapes the approach to gender incongruence and gender dysphoria within Italy’s medical and psychological care system.

The observations in the document are grounded in the most recent international scientific reviews. On this basis, the signatories are urging SIP and ACP to revise the Oltre lo sguardo guidance, so that care for children, adolescents and their families rests on clinical caution, multidisciplinary assessment and solid scientific evidence.

The letter remains open for doctors, psychologists and members of the public to read and sign at www.lascienzaoltrelosguardo.com.

Read the English Translation of the letter, here.

Via GenerAzioneD

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