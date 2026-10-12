Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Jenny Poyer Ackerman's avatar
Jenny Poyer Ackerman
Oct 12

If only I could get there! I didn’t see a way to register for the live or recorded feed. Is that an option?

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