In the battle of ideas, there is only one Battle of Ideas.

Join Genspect and hundreds of other organisations and individuals for an unmissable weekend of debate and discussion on the most important political, economic, scientific, and cultural issues of our time.

Genspect is pleased to offer readers of Inspecting Gender a 20% discount on tickets to this weekend's Battle of Ideas.

Come along, speak your mind, meet your heroes and your allies.

See you there!

CLICK HERE FOR A 20% DISCOUNT USING CODE: GENSPECT26

About the Festival

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Battle of Ideas festival. As always, FREE SPEECH ALLOWED is our festival mantra. With 110 debates, 400 speakers, and 3,500+ attendees over the festival's 48 hours, please join us to get to grips with the year's major public debates.

Read about why people should attend this year’s Battle of Ideas here, by festival co-convenors Alastair Donald and Ella Whelan.

Director, Baroness Claire Fox, says, “at a time when free speech is being curtailed internationally and so many feel their views are sidelined, the festival slogan ‘conversations for the public, with the public, in public”, has never been more important in the 21 years of running the festival. Come and join the conversation.”

110 Sessions

This years sessions include:

Suicidal empathy: is the West killing itself with kindness? • Women betrayed: should we smash the unions and start again? • NHS, police, BBC… Is politicisation corrupting public services? • WTF is Manchesterism and can it save the economy? • Anti-social Britain: why do we feel unsafe? • Puberty-blockers scandal: the ethics of clinical trials • Should we scrap the Equality Act? • Is it Islamism or is there a problem with Islam? • What’s the BBC ever done for us? • Will Reform be allowed to rule? Taking on The Blob with Danny Kruger • Finally Trumped: who’s the heir to MAGA? • Visas for all? Britain’s immigration scandal • Angry young women? The rise of the femosphere • Grooming gangs to the Nottingham Inquiry: untangling accountability • Does AI change everything? • Is anti-Zionism really antisemitism? • Is the social contract broken? The fight for the soul of democracy • From historymaxxing to nation-building: unpicking the Bayeux Tapestry mania • FIFA, Manchester City and the future of football

400 Speakers

Our 400 speakers include:

Claire Fox • Lord David Frost • Poppy Coburn • Maeve Halligan • Danny Kruger MP • Jacob Mchangama • Rosie Duffield MP • Emma Trimble • Lord Maurice Glasman • Frank Furedi • Andrew Fox • Stella Tsantekidou • Remi Adekoya • Ben Jones • Liam Halligan • Timandra Harkness • Tiffany Jenkins • Carrie Clark • Helen Joyce • Julie Bindel • Rosie Kay • Baroness Kate Hoey • Eric Kaufmann • Laila Cunningham • Catherine McBride • Munira Mirza • Lord Jack McConnell • Tom Slater • Mark Seddon • Josh Howie • Alan Miller • Steve Baker • Allison Pearson • Adam Wren • Ameer Kotecha • Jake Wallis Simons • Sebastian Payne • Rob Burley • David Rose • Phil Craig • Quassim Cassam • Jonathan Hall KC • Luke Tryl • Lisa McKenzie • Emma Webber • Maggie Oliver • Khalid Mahmood • Andrew Gold • Fiyaz Mughal • Tony Lapidis • Joanne Cash • The Intel Lady

AND YOUR FAVOURITE PODCASTS….

CLICK HERE FOR A 20% DISCOUNT USING CODE: GENSPECT26