Hal Frampton, Jonathan Alexandre, Daniel Cragg and Kathleen Dooley discuss legal challenges to “gender-affirming care” at Genspect’s 2026 Detrans Awareness Day Conference

A Lot of Positive Things are Happening

Why is the law moving at such a snail’s pace? Why are those who have been harmed by misleading claims made by practitioners of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ having to wait so long for justice?

Amid the thicket of detransitioner court cases and legal challenges to gender ideology in the U.S. more generally, it’s easy to lose sight of the real progress that is in fact being made. The mood among the speakers on the legal panel at Genspect’s 2026 Detrans Awareness Day was upbeat. “We’re encouraged,” said panel moderator Kevin Kelle. “We think the litigation is going to get better and stronger.”

The legal theories vary. Some cases involve allegations of fraud, conspiracy, or intentional infliction of emotional distress. Most, however, are fundamentally medical negligence or medical malpractice claims. The challenge is not finding legal causes of action. The challenge is getting cases through the system.

Kelle did not mince words about what he believes is at stake. “This is a great evil in the world,” he says, “that’s foisting a great lie and untruths on society and causing a lot of harm.” But he also noted that 2026 has been a good year. There was a good result in the Fox Varian case, and more lawsuits are coming. People have seen that it is a viable course of action: “You can get damages, and I am hopeful that the dam is bursting.”

Procedure vs. Substance

Yet if the harms are as serious as critics claim, why has there not been more legal accountability? The answer lies partly in the extraordinary obstacles plaintiffs face and partly in the amount of time it takes for cases to mature. Relatively few cases have actually been decided on their substantive merits. Many people assume that courts have repeatedly examined the underlying medical questions. In reality, attorneys involved in these cases say that most lawsuits never get that far.

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Instead, cases are often decided on procedural grounds: filing deadlines, jurisdictional issues, expert affidavit requirements, and other threshold barriers. This distinction matters. A procedural dismissal does not necessarily mean a court has endorsed the medical treatment at issue. As a result, much of the legal battle has been fought over whether claims can be heard at all rather than whether the care met an acceptable standard.

Tort Reform

To understand why these procedural barriers loom so large, it is necessary to step back from the current controversy and examine the broader story of tort reform in the United States, which began more than thirty years ago. For many American states, the goal of reform was straightforward: to make lawsuits, particularly medical malpractice lawsuits, more difficult to bring and more costly to pursue. Legislatures imposed caps on damages, shortened statutes of limitations, and created a variety of procedural requirements that plaintiffs need to satisfy before ever reaching trial. The outcome of this major push for change was a patchwork system in which the viability of a claim depends heavily on where it is filed. What might be a strong case in one state may be effectively impossible in another.

Statute of Limitations

The statute of limitations is perhaps the single greatest obstacle facing detransitioners seeking legal recourse. Daniel Cragg notes that his firm turns down more than 9 out of 10 potential clients because their claims are already time-barred. This is not surprising, given how long it takes a typical person to go through the entire process of identifying as transgender, undergoing medical interventions, and only later coming to realize that they had not been helped, but harmed, by the medical profession. By the time they conclude that they were misdiagnosed or inadequately assessed, the legal deadline may already have passed.

Some advocates argue that legislatures should revisit these deadlines. Kathleen Dooley points to efforts in states such as North Carolina to create retroactive extensions for certain categories of claims. Whether such reforms gain traction remains uncertain, but many lawyers view them as essential if larger numbers of cases are ever to reach court.

Money

Even when a claim survives procedural challenges, another obstacle appears: cost. “Trying to get one of these cases to court is a six-figure monster,” according to Kathleen Dooley. Medical malpractice litigation is notoriously expensive. Expert witnesses must review records, prepare reports, provide affidavits, sit for depositions, and testify at trial. Every state has different requirements. Every case requires extensive preparation.

Kevin Kelle emphasizes that much of the money is spent long before a jury ever hears the evidence. “The cash isn’t going to the lawyers,” he says. “It’s going to experts that are necessary sine qua non to present a prima facie case.” This creates a paradox. Lawyers may believe strongly in a case while simultaneously facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in upfront costs with no guarantee of recovery. “You need the funding,” Kelle says. “Because nobody is making any money on these cases.”

The distinction between procedural and substantive outcomes remains crucial. The Fox Varian case stands out because it reached a jury and produced a substantive finding regarding the actions of providers. Many other cases have settled confidentially. While settlements may reflect risk assessments by defendants, confidentiality agreements often prevent public discussion of the underlying allegations and evidence. As a result, the public sees only a small fraction of what is occurring behind the scenes. Nobody can speak to those involved – people don’t hear what’s been going on. “A lot of positive things are happening, but it just takes a long time.”

There’s No Magic to Winning Cases: Vulnerability and Jury Opinion

Medical malpractice cases have always been difficult. Jurors generally trust doctors. They do not want to believe that medical professionals make serious mistakes, and insurers often see protecting physicians’ reputations as part of their role.

So what persuades juries? For Kelle, “the issue in these cases is always vulnerability.” Plaintiffs in “gender-affirming care” cases are victims who are being sold a false bill of goods. And these are the kind of cases that have most traction with juries. Juries get upset when they think that vulnerable people are being targeted by “high up” corporations, politicians, and others who are abusing their power and hurting people. When juries are convinced that this is what is happening, it can easily lead to 7-8 figure verdicts. There are cases of disfigurements of teens and children that go for 30 million where “no body parts have even been removed, no one has been lied to, no one has had to work through the definitional panoply of lies to even figure out what’s being talked about.” There’s no magic to it, argues Kelle. “The cases that get you enraged will get juries enraged as well”.

The claim that providers are merely following established standards of care is also being challenged. Hal Frampton argues that reliance on professional guidelines is becoming less persuasive as courts and experts examine the evidence more closely. Judges, he says, are increasingly willing to scrutinize assertions that patients would inevitably kill themselves without medical intervention.

Kelle likewise rejects the notion that any professional organization automatically determines the standard of care. “WPATH doesn’t own the standard of care,” he says. Ultimately, under American law, standards of care are established through expert testimony at trial. Professional guidelines may be evidence, but they are not conclusive.

Daniel Cragg puts it simply: “If we could get to trial on these claims, we feel real good about winning them.”

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Law Is More Than Just Courts: Public Opinion and Politics Count

The significance of litigation extends beyond courtroom victories. Even unsuccessful lawsuits can influence public opinion, shape policy discussions, and provide momentum for legislative reform. Jonathan Alexandre points to debates over statutes of limitations, damage caps, and conversion-therapy legislation as examples of areas where legal developments could have broader policy consequences.

Kevin Kelle argues that high-profile losses can still demonstrate systemic problems, attract donors, motivate legislators, and encourage future plaintiffs. “You get a great case—meaning a horribly tragic case—and demonstrate to legislators that this is something you need to think about and change.”

Legal action can therefore function as both litigation and advocacy. The courtroom is only one arena in a larger struggle over medicine, policy, and public understanding. When more and more cases are brought, hospitals and medical systems are going to understand that lawsuits are going to keep on coming, and risk managers will realize that plaintiffs can lose 50 cases but go on to win a few big ones. And then the dam will burst.

Insurance

Insurance may ultimately prove more influential than litigation itself. Hospitals and healthcare systems pay close attention to risk management. If insurers conclude that particular practices create unacceptable liability exposure, premiums will rise, or coverage will be withdrawn. Hospitals will then “start doing the right thing—if not necessarily for the right reasons,” Kelle observes.

The decisive moment may come if insurers determine that certain interventions fall outside the scope of traditional medical malpractice coverage. Dooley points to fraud and conspiracy claims as particularly significant because intentional torts are often excluded from insurance policies. In such cases, defendants may be forced to pay for their own legal representation. When interventions become potentially too costly, both in financial and criminal terms, for surgeons, this is when they will stop providing “gender-affirming” procedures.

Coding

A final but often overlooked issue is medical coding. For detransitioners seeking treatment for complications or reversal procedures, obtaining insurance coverage can be extremely difficult. The problem, according to Kathleen Dooley, is straightforward: “There is no code.”

Without recognised billing codes, physicians struggle to obtain reimbursement and patients struggle to access care. The irony is that systems that readily fund transition-related interventions provide little support when individuals seek treatment after detransition.

One way of changing this is to challenge insurers and courts directly. If transition-related procedures are covered as “gender-affirming care,” then care aimed at helping someone become comfortable in their natal sex could arguably qualify under the same principle. We have to work on getting codes in place”, says Dooley. Insurance companies must be told, “you did it on the front end, now do it on the back end.”

Arguments such as these remain largely untested. But they illustrate a broader point: the legal and policy battles surrounding gender medicine extend far beyond malpractice lawsuits. Like the litigation itself, they involve a “hydra with many heads”—courts, legislatures, insurers, regulators, and professional bodies—all influencing one another. Progress may be slow, but the landscape is changing.

Postscript

On June 17, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it is suing WPATH (the World Professional Association for Transgender Health over deceptive claims regarding the treatment of children.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.