“Genspect New Zealand welcomes the results of a new Curia poll showing that twice as many respondents oppose hormone interventions for under 18s as support them”, says spokesperson, Jan Rivers.

“It appears we have passed the high water mark for the acceptability of these damaging interventions that carry significant consequences for children and young people”, she says.

The poll, commissioned by Genspect NZ, asked, “Do you agree that hormone interventions to treat distress about one’s sex should not be available to those under 18?”

Overall, 56% of respondents agree that under 18s should not be treated with puberty blockers and cross sex hormones while 23% disagree. Younger adults were the most likely to agree, by a margin of roughly 3:1. 61% said under 18s should not be treated compared with only 19% who disagree. Across supporters of every political party more people agreed that the treatments should not be available than disagreed. If reflected in policy or law this would align New Zealand with the UK where puberty blockers are banned for under 18s.

Consistent with a number of other polls on gender medicine, this result suggests that the New Zealand public have a low tolerance for interventions that carry significant consequences for children and young people when their capacity to understand the long-term impact is not fully developed.

In December 2025 after the government introduced a ban on new prescriptions for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors, another opinion poll by Family First showed 50% approved of the ban and 23% disagreed.

“A judicial review of the puberty blocker ban will be heard in July but this poll indicates broad public support for the government’s action,” Jan Rivers concludes.

Photo by Aiden Craver on Unsplash