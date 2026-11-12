New Zealand really does feel very new. At every bay or harbour, I found myself looking at the green scrub nearby and imagining the first canoes coming ashore. The first Polynesian settlers arrived around 750 years ago, making it one of the last habitable landmasses to be settled.

The past feels remarkably close in New Zealand

This was my first trip to the Antipodes and I’d somehow expected Australia and New Zealand to be much the same. Māori culture felt far more visible to me in New Zealand than Aboriginal culture had in Australia. The timescales were starkly different. Aboriginal peoples had been living in Australia for 65,000 years before Europeans arrived; Māori had been in New Zealand for roughly 350-400 years before the first Europeans arrived. In New Zealand I kept finding myself in conversations about language, land and historical legacies. None of this had come up during my time in Australia.

We flew from Adelaide to Auckland and I was so excited to begin the New Zealand leg of the trip. I’d pictured Simon Tegg, Genspect’s director in New Zealand, as an old-fashioned gentleman. So I was startled to see this hipster rocking up to greet me. It was great fun getting to know Simon. He has an original mind with a particularly sharp take on what is actually going on in the trans debate. We chatted about how, across the world, politicians everywhere reach for the middle ground between two sides of a conflict, calculating that this will annoy the fewest people. Many of us has seen this play out in real time in Britain, with disastrous results.

When moderates keep giving ground, politicians stay in the centre while moving ever closer to the radicals.

On our first day, we took the ferry to Waiheke Island. I began to fall hook, line and sinker for Aotearoa. Yvonne van Dongen, a travel writer, journalist and representative of the Women’s Rights Party, joined us on this beautiful island. Of course, we spent most of the day talking about trans-related issues.

In Auckland, we had a series of political meetings. With an election approaching at the time, the trans issue was becoming hot. Politicians are starting to realise that slogans are grand until somebody points to concrete problems with this simplistic approach. The meeting with Karen Chhour, New Zealand’s Minister for Children, was heartening. Of Ngāpuhi descent and a member of ACT, a classical liberal party in the governing coalition, Chhour had spent part of her childhood in foster care, and she asked lots of thoughtful questions about the disproportionately high number of young people in care who identify as trans. She also listened to the complex answers. This shouldn’t be so remarkable in a politician, but there we are.

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Political chat was everywhere. I’ve seen the same in Ireland; once trust goes in a high trust society, suddenly everyone is political. The Greens, who support trans medicalisation, were polling strongly; old-school Winston Peters from New Zealand First could help keep the National-led coalition in power. Just like everywhere else, the left has gone completely mad and yet their saccharine-sweet messaging could win the day. Neither side has a clear majority.

Jill Ovens, co-leader of the Women’s Rights Party, is a powerhouse. I loved the spirit of the Women’s Rights Party – they’re cheerful and hardworking. Other countries really should follow their lead and set up their own parties. These women are making sure their voices are heard.

In Auckland, I also met parents whose vulnerable children were consumed by transgender ideation. New Zealand has embraced the trans-medicalisation pathway faster than anywhere else - at one point NZ doctors prescribed puberty blockers at up to seven times the rate of GIDS in London. Some especially rogue doctors appear to be more trans-zealot than clinician. The impacted families have been devastated by this incomprehensible betrayal of loving, well-informed parents.

Afterwards, the parents gave me a necklace called The Runaway Girl. Tears came to my eyes. They were such lovely people, facing an obscene injustice, with policies leaving them with no room to manoeuvre and no way to protect their children. And here they were giving me a present.

See The Runaway Girl, striking out into the great unknown.

In Wellington, I finally met Jan Rivers after years of online friendship. Although there are too many harrowing stories in this world, the rays of sunlight are meeting people like Jan, Genspect New Zealand’s spokeswoman. Jan is one of the many tireless, sharp-minded people who keep Genspect going. I met more parents in Wellington, before the Genspect conference. I was very moved when one mother said, “The mother-child dyad is the foundational human relationship, transcending time and culture.” We dismiss this at our peril.

On the day of the Genspect conference in Wellington, everyone was on edge. The horrible memory of Albert Park was still fresh, when women who wanted to hear Kellie-Jay Keen speak were viciously attacked by a frenzied mob and the police did nothing to protect them.

Kellie-Jay Keen and her supporters were brutally attacked in Albert Park, Auckland, NZ in 2023

This time it was different. The Genspect NZ team had spent months working with the police in preparation for this event. They had challenged the police for the many shortcomings that had put women in danger at Albert Park. A 71-year-old woman had ended up in hospital after being attacked by a young man convinced he was on the right side of history. The police admitted their past mistakes and were determined to put things right. The Genspect team took a chance and trusted them. Thankfully this approach worked and the event went off without incident.

On the day of the conference, the room was bristling with anger. I knew that energy; I remember it vividly from the meetings organised by Venice Allan around my film Trans Kids: It’s Time to Talk in 2018. There were many formerly leftie lesbians there, women who had marched to ban the bomb and save the whale. None of them expected to spend their middle years defending the right to call themselves women, or explaining why lesbians are attracted only to women.

The Jam Jar Bristol in 2018 with Miranda Yardley, Heather Brunskell Evans and Posie Parker, among others

The presentations at the Genspect NZ conference were terrific. Simon Tegg’s presentation described three approaches to the trans debate. Trans liberation asks how to liberate this special class of person from the sexed body. Institutions ask how to balance the values and beliefs of recognised stakeholders. The grounded approach asks why this particular child rejects his or her sex. You could keep a roomful of officials busy for years balancing stakeholders. Meanwhile, what about the ongoing medical scandal?

Peter James Stevens spoke about the latest developments in his detrans.ai service. His work is extraordinary. His love for his sister who is trans-identified and his caring concern for his mother was very touching. Detrans.ai really is a labour of love.

Stephen Franks, a lawyer from the Free Speech Union NZ, blew my mind. Franks spoke about strategy - a subject that is never far from my mind. He explained how to change hearts and minds and was quite clear that the sex-realist movement needed to take care of our branding. We need slogans, bite-sized concepts that the public could get behind. I asked him whether “trans is a mental disorder” was what we needed. Yes, he said, that was exactly it.

Fern Hickson described what was happening in schools in her presentation entitled “Untangling the transgender web in schools.” It was a frightening talk. The whole room fell silent in shock as we contemplated the impact of trans ideology on young children.

Fern Hickson speaking about trans ideology in schools

My own presentation, as at the CASC conference in Adelaide, set out why medical transition is a failed intervention. Now that I’ve studied the research stretching back decades, it is clear that the trans industry has over-relied upon patient reports of satisfaction. But patient satisfaction isn’t an adequate measure of success. We cannot continue to disregard objective measurements such as psychiatric difficulties, suicidality, unemployment, housing instability and relationship breakdown. This experimental healthcare intervention has morphed into a consumer-driven service that promises wellbeing but typically delivers complex grief. My presentation explained why we can no longer call this medical intervention healthcare; it is consumer-driven extreme body modification.

I also spoke about Beyond Trans, Genspect’s service for people who have detransitioned as well as for parents of trans-identified children. Across our services, including support meetings and our Directory of Therapists from across the globe offers listing of therapists who offer a psychological approach to transgender ideation. We have helped more than 5,000 parents and over 600 detransitioners. The questions came thick and fast, and some were challenging, as they should be. I had another private meeting with parents of trans-identified children, where we spoke about the challenges their children faced and thought through different strategies that might help each unique case.

It was very special for me when I met a parent who had taken part in my PhD research. After all those hours spent studying parents’ accounts, here was one of those parents in front of me.

After the conference in Wellington, we went to the pub and finally relaxed. The day was over, Albert Park hadn’t reared its ugly head, and there was every reason to believe there would be future events in New Zealand. We talked late into the evening and carried on over brunch the next day. I was moved to tears again when the Wellington women presented me with yet another beautiful gift.

Then it was on to Christchurch, where the earthquake of 2011 still leaves its sharp mark. It was wonderful hanging out with Carol Bartle, co-editor of The Gender Framework, and the glorious Karen Guilliland, former CEO of the New Zealand College of Midwives. I’ve always had soft spot for midwives. They often have more wisdom about human nature than most. The three of us had great fun together.

Throughout the trip, I did interviews with New Zealand media, including Leah Panapa on The Platform, Bob McCoskrie, and former MP Simon O’Connor on Reality Check Radio. I also had a very thought-provoking discussion with Dane Giraud of the Free Speech Union. In fact all those conversations gave me great heart. Despite the many restrictions, the authoritarian policies, the human tragedy, still there are people willing to ask difficult questions and probe all the issues. But the truth won’t come out by itself; we need support for the truth-tellers.

By the time I left Christchurch, I’d had more meetings, more conversations and more kindness than I could properly take in. Then I headed for Kuala Lumpur, promptly got food poisoning, and endured an agonising 13-hour flight home. But the trip had felt so much like paradise that the very difficult journey back home didn’t seem very important. There are far worse things in life.

Genspect’s next conference will be in Washington, DC, in March 2027- see you there!