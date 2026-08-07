Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
5h

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has a significant impact on mental health. Those who suffer from it are three to eight times more likely to experience anxiety and depression, as well as low self-esteem, chronic stress, and body image issues due to hormonal changes.

Anxiety and depression: These are the most frequent disorders, linked both to hormonal imbalance and the strain of living with a chronic condition.

Low self-esteem: Changes in the body affect self-confidence and the perception of attractiveness.

Sexual difficulties: Altered self-image often reduces the desire for or frequency of interpersonal relationships. Among women with PCOS, the rate of lesbian, bisexual, or gender non-conforming women is higher than in the general population.

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Anon's avatar
Anon
1h

Bravo to Dr Katy Hurd & massive thanks also to the proposed new clinic for detransitioners in Texas.

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