Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Annie's avatar
Annie
13h

Excellent summary, it’s impossible to thank you enough for all you are doing.

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Colleen / John's avatar
Colleen / John
12hEdited

I felt a deep sadness settle over me after reading this research summary. There are many so-called professionals in the mental health and medical fields who are culpable and who continue to foster and perpetuate this travesty. An accounting of their roles in these injuries must be made. As a participant in a Beyond Trans group and as one who has been inside the trans community for decades, I see the irreparable damage that has been foisted upon struggling, hurting, and confused people. These so-called professionals may no longer claim competence or even ignorance. The evidence of the damage wrought is voluminous and overwhelming. I am intensely grateful for the work and dedication of Dr. O'Malley and her team.

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