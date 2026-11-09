In the Beyond Trans meetings I facilitate for detransitioners, a particular kind of silence sometimes takes hold over everyone. Someone new joins and describes being prescribed testosterone at fourteen, having their breasts removed at sixteen and undergoing a hysterectomy at eighteen. They were insecure, miserable and vulnerable, and their doctors assured them these interventions would help. Now they live with mature rage, regret and chronic pain. They feel dismissed and cast aside by the clinics that caused the harm. It’s at moments like these that the virtual room goes quiet because everybody understands that there is nothing that will restore this situation. There is no medical intervention to make good on any of this. And no simple way to repair the individual’s life.

For years, the response to inappropriate medical interventions promoted by gender zealots was to wait for the evidence to catch up. But the warnings were there from the beginning. Genspect’s REPATH project traces the history behind the current expansion of gender-affirming care. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the Dutch Leaks will be published tomorrow. There you will read how serious warnings persisted throughout the 1980s and 1990s, even as medical transition became an established treatment.

Decades later, in our daily Beyond Trans meetings, we hear about incontinence, sexual dysfunction, fertility problems, damaged relationships and broken families. The parent meetings are often even more devastating. Parents describe screaming into the void while doctors blandly dismissed their concerns and promised that radical and irreversible interventions would help their vulnerable children.

I remember one detransitioner explaining at a meeting how guilty she felt that she had “failed to thrive in transition.” She was living with chronic pain and intense pain during intercourse, yet she felt that she had failed the treatment. When doctors treat such problems as hurdles to overcome, patients can come to blame themselves for doubting the treatment.

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This is the trap of an identity-based medical programme. The patient’s sense of identity must carry the day, while the physical consequences of medical transition become obstacles to manage, never reasons to question the approach.

The Dutch Leaks show how researchers treated patients’ satisfaction as evidence of success, even though their records documented deaths and serious complications.

They were satisfied until they weren’t.

Denial is a very well-established defence mechanism. It is not new for mentally unwell people to declare that their preferred defence mechanisms are working out very well for them, thank you very much.

Many detransitioners I’ve met were also initially pleased, often thrilled, with their medical interventions. They told everyone who would listen that they were living their best life. However, once their preferred defence mechanisms no longer worked, they often felt compelled to admit their lives had become irretrievably more difficult since medical transition. This is when they begin to face the bitter truth and talk ruefully about their “pepperoni nipples” that don’t quite look like male nipples, or their unusable neo-vagina that causes more pain than pleasure. Detransitioners also speak about a litany of ever-increasing physical challenges along with a series of difficulties with relationship, employment, housing and all the other objective markers for successful healthy living.

Parents have brought a different kind of scrutiny to medical transition. They want to know what typically happens to patients beyond their initial reports of satisfaction; how they fare in their relationships, employment, housing and psychiatric health. Suddenly the shoddy research was given full scrutiny and so the rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD) phenomenon inadvertently brought about a clear-eyed scrutiny on this fringe medical movement that was heretofore only examined by a tiny number of researchers who were typically working in the field.

Genspect’s Dutch Leaks project is recovering and examining older Dutch and related European material that scarcely features in today’s public account of gender medicine: a Dutch outcome study published in 1988 and developed in a 1991 dissertation; a Belgian clinician’s 1995 examination of diagnosis, families and clinical judgment; a Dutch ethical review published in 1996; and the choices made as the Dutch approach to adolescent medical transition took shape. It turns out the claims of therapeutic success rested heavily on patient self-report, while researchers ignored red flags such as serious complications, substantial numbers lost to follow-up and as many as 12 deaths out of 105 male-to-female participants.

These are not all newly discovered documents. The revelation is how little the public has heard about their troubling contents, and how rarely those contents have been made central to evaluating the model that followed.

An early serious alarm bell rang prior to the Dutch and Belgian research, in 1979, when John Meyer and Donna Reter followed 50 people who had sought sex reassignment at Johns Hopkins, including people who underwent surgery and people who did not. They examined practical measures of adjustment, including work, living circumstances and psychiatric contact and found no objective advantage in social rehabilitation for the operated group over the unoperated group. Johns Hopkins subsequently stopped offering the surgery. It was a small, imperfect observational study; it could not establish that surgery harmed every patient or settle every question about treatment. But it posed a question medicine had a duty to answer before expanding access: if a radical intervention works, where is the demonstrable benefit?

Then, in 1988, Bram Kuiper and Peggy Cohen-Kettenis published a study of 141 adults receiving sex reassignment treatment. The evaluation rested on subjective data only. Participants’ self-reports about their gender identity, gender role and physical condition formed the basis for the authors’ conclusion that there was no reason to doubt the therapeutic effect of surgery. [2]

Self-report is an important and integral part of research, as a person’s experience of their own body and distress must be heard. But it is not the full story. When transgender ideation is coupled with an overvalued belief, the patient’s self-report may be shaped by their belief in the rightness of medical transition. Similarly, asking an anorexic person how their weight-loss programme is going could produce an enthusiastic account. This is why self-report can only be part of the research and we must also obtain objective measures of health and functioning.

Are the participants alive and physically well? Are they working, housed securely and able to sustain relationships? How is their psychiatric health? How many can no longer be contacted, and why? Did treatment improve these outcomes compared with a control group of people whose distress was addressed in other ways? An honest evaluation needs both the patient’s account and independent measures of how life actually unfolded.

The Dutch Leaks also examines Kuiper’s more detailed 1991 dissertation and identifies an alarming number of deaths. These deaths, alongside multiple reported suicide attempts, complications and serious social difficulties suggest that medical transition should have, there and then, been declared an inappropriate intervention. [3]

Other details in the Dutch Leaks show that contemporaries could see the larger problem. In 1995, Belgian psychiatrist Griet De Cuypere discussed diagnostic uncertainty, the possibility that patients might shape their histories to meet eligibility criteria, and the need to consider relatives’ accounts and the effect on partners and children. The 1996 Lindeboom Institute report challenged the assumption that a patient’s request, even a sincere and persistent one, was by itself a sufficient medical indication for irreversible treatment. [3]

And yet, in the 1990s, Dutch clinicians chose to ignore this evidence and instead began extending medical intervention into adolescence. The rationale appeared to be that outcomes would improve if male puberty could be suppressed, as this would make it easier for patients to look like the opposite sex.

Many readers will know the later Dutch adolescent studies. A 1997 report described favourable functioning in 22 carefully selected patients. In a subsequent study by De Vries et al., 70 young people received puberty suppression and hormones, but the 2014 report of improved psychological functioning covered only 55 who had gone on to surgery. One person from the original cohort died from complications following genital surgery, and no published study has reported how the cohort fared into later adulthood. [4]

The Dutch Leaks restore accuracy to the record. We show that objections about evidence, measurement, family impact and clinical judgment did not suddenly appear when the current debate became contentious. They were present all along. People raised them before the Dutch Protocol became a global model. They are the same questions I hear, in far more painful language, from people now living with the consequences of medical transition. Some participants in our Beyond Trans meetings transitioned thirty or forty years ago. Just like the chronic alcoholic can regret a life consumed by alcohol, many regret the entire enterprise.

When medical interventions are associated with a disproportionate number of deaths, they must be examined. In a landmark 2011 Swedish study, Dhejne and colleagues compared 324 people who underwent sex reassignment between 1973 and 2003 with population controls matched by birth year and birth sex. The operated group had 2.8 times the hazard of death from any cause, 19.1 times the hazard of death by suicide, 4.9 times the hazard of a suicide attempt and 2.8 times the hazard of psychiatric hospitalisation. The controls came from the general population, rather than from people with comparable distress who did not undergo surgery, so the study cannot establish whether treatment caused these outcomes. But claims of therapeutic success cannot be the end of the inquiry. [5]

There is a saying in therapy that you can collect evidence forever. At some point, you have to act on what is already in front of you. The Dutch Leaks show what was in front of the researchers all along. Too many people have died. Too many loved ones have been devastated.

We cannot bring back the dead or offer anyone an unaltered body or an uncomplicated past. But we can refuse to add one injury to another. The first injury is, of course, the false promise of medicine. The second injury is an obfuscation of the long-term outcomes related to medical transition. It turns out that there is no reliable, replicable evidence to support these interventions, and there never was.

How many more medical lobotomies must be carried out before doctors declare that the long-term outcomes do not justify the interventions?

References

[1] Meyer JK and Reter DJ. “Sex Reassignment: Follow-up.” Archives of General Psychiatry (1979). For a later assessment of the study’s design and limitations, see the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services evidence review.

[2] Kuiper B and Cohen-Kettenis P. “Sex reassignment surgery: A study of 141 Dutch transsexuals.” Archives of Sexual Behavior (1988).

[3] Kuiper AJ. Transseksualiteit: Evaluatie van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling (doctoral dissertation, 1991); De Cuypere G. Transseksualiteit: Psychiatrische aspecten in het kader van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling (1995); Prof. dr. G. A. Lindeboom Institute. Transseksualiteit (1996). Analysed in Genspect’s The Dutch Leaks, Part 1.

[4] Cohen-Kettenis PT and van Goozen SHM. “Sex reassignment of adolescent transsexuals: A follow-up study.” Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (1997); de Vries ALC et al. “Puberty suppression in adolescents with gender identity disorder: A prospective follow-up study.” The Journal of Sexual Medicine (2011); de Vries ALC et al. “Young adult psychological outcome after puberty suppression and gender reassignment.” Pediatrics (2014). pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

[5] Dhejne C et al. “Long-term follow-up of transsexual persons undergoing sex reassignment surgery: Cohort study in Sweden.” PLOS ONE (2011). journals.plos.org