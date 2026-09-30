Portugal is currently debating in Parliament whether minors with gender incongruence or gender dysphoria should be allowed to receive puberty blockers — substances that suppress the production of sex hormones and that are also used in the chemical castration of sex offenders — and opposite-sex hormones.

There are bills under discussion, official opinions, doctors defending these interventions, and doctors calling for them to be restricted. Some organisations present them as essential healthcare, while others question the quality of the evidence supporting them.

Amid all this discussion, I decided to ask a much more basic question: what does Infarmed — Portugal’s National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, the public regulatory authority responsible for medicines and pharmacovigilance — know about the use of these medicines in Portuguese minors for this purpose?

In June, under the Law on Access to Administrative Documents (LADA), I asked Infarmed for any documents in its possession relating to the use, in minors, of GnRH analogues — the so-called puberty blockers — testosterone and estradiol in the context of gender incongruence or gender dysphoria. After I filed a complaint with the Commission for Access to Administrative Documents because no response had been provided within the legal deadline, Infarmed replied. And its response deserves attention.

Infarmed stated that there are no medicines authorised in Portugal with a specific indication for gender incongruence or gender dysphoria and that, for this reason, it does not hold technical assessment reports on these medicines for that indication.

It further stated that no special-use authorisations have been granted for specific patients for this purpose.

More importantly, Infarmed declared that it has not produced pharmacovigilance reports, safety reports or notes, or other specific administrative documents concerning the use of these medicines in minors in this context. Nor has it issued clinical guidelines on the matter, referring that responsibility to the Directorate-General of Health.

The question that necessarily follows is this: when medicines are used in minors for an unauthorised indication, in a clinical field in which the Portuguese Medical Association itself acknowledges significant limitations in the available evidence, where is the systematic Portuguese assessment of this use? Infarmed does not have one.

Share

This becomes even more relevant when we look at what we know about Portuguese clinical practice.

In the opinion submitted to Parliament, the Portuguese Medical Association states that, in 2025, there were 120 adolescents receiving pharmacological treatment across the three units considered: 41 were receiving GnRH analogues, 50 hormone therapy alone, and 29 combined therapy.

We are therefore not dealing with a hypothetical discussion. Portuguese adolescents are receiving these medicines. However, knowing that there are 120 does not resolve the problem. A critical commentary subsequently endorsed by 52 doctors drew attention precisely to what these figures do not tell us. The data are aggregated. They do not provide, among other things, the distribution by age and sex, pubertal stage, criteria for therapeutic indication, comorbidities, duration of assessment before treatment, adverse events, discontinuations, regret, or clinical outcomes. As those doctors put it quite simply, counting cases is not the same as assessing clinical quality.

And there is another reason to be cautious with these figures. The 120 cases refer to adolescents receiving pharmacological treatment in three public units. This does not necessarily mean that they represent the total exposure to these substances in Portugal. Other public units that were not included are missing, as are private units that also prescribe these medicines. Moreover, Portuguese studies already show that the real pathway of people seeking these treatments does not always begin within formal healthcare services.

In a Portuguese study published in 2022, conducted in a specialised clinic and involving 114 people with gender dysphoria, 13.2% were self-medicating at the time of their first appointment. The authors explicitly reported a high proportion of self-medication and identified the internet and the black market as sources of the medicines.

A subsequent study on hormone therapy among trans adults in Portugal found the same phenomenon again. Among 142 participants, 8.5% stated that they had initially obtained hormone therapy without a medical prescription; among participants receiving feminising hormone therapy, the proportion rose to 22%. The same study identified significant difficulties in accessing care and concluded that a relevant number of participants obtained medication without consulting healthcare professionals.

These studies concern adult populations and do not allow us to claim that Portuguese adolescents are self-medicating at the same rates. But they demonstrate something that cannot be ignored: in Portugal, hormones related to transition are being used outside formal clinical pathways, as has even been reported by The Guardian.

This issue is far from settled. The Portuguese Medical Association itself acknowledges in its opinion that the scientific evidence regarding medical interventions in adolescents with gender incongruence or gender dysphoria has methodological limitations, that the evidence concerning the psychological benefits of puberty blockers remains limited and of low certainty, and that the literature on hormone therapy in adolescents is methodologically limited.

If there were high certainty of benefit, we could discuss how much additional scrutiny would be proportionate. In the presence of low certainty, the conclusion should be precisely the opposite.

We need to know more about what we are doing:

Who are the adolescents being treated in Portugal? At what age do they begin? What is their diagnosis? What comorbidities do they have? How long are they assessed before treatment begins? How many progress from puberty blockers to sex hormones? How many discontinue treatment? What adverse effects are recorded? What happens to their mental health? What happens to their bone health? How is long-term sexual and reproductive function assessed? What outcomes justify considering the intervention successful? And how many young people may be obtaining these substances outside the units included in the official statistics?

These are not ideological questions. They are questions of pharmacovigilance, evidence-based medicine, and public health.

That is precisely why Genspect Portugal will continue asking them.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.