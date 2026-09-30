Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Sep 30

A question that arises from this article: the Portuguese Medical Association states that in 2025 there were 120 adolescents receiving pharmacological treatment in the three reference units (41 on GnRH analogues, 50 on hormone therapy alone, and 29 on combined therapy). Could those units be asked for information on whether informed consents have been properly completed?

Portuguese law allows access to anonymized health information for research purposes, and also provides for third-party access with a legitimate, personal, and constitutionally protected interest. A legislator presenting a bill on this matter could argue such an interest. The most viable route would be to request aggregated and anonymized data: how many of those 120 procedures have documented consent, without access to individual records.

Given the small size of the sample, full anonymization is difficult, but a statistical report that does not allow re-identification would be legally possible and illuminating.

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