Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Private Intellectual's avatar
Private Intellectual
1h

So, would this be the enforcement of Queer Theory in law? And would this be forced safeguarding of queerness, with the force of law?

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Private Intellectual's avatar
Private Intellectual
13m

Another question: How is social and medical "transitioning" not conversion?

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