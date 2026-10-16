Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Oct 16

I agree with Alsalem that we must not abandon the sex register. And I would like to develop why.

Before answering that question, we would need to agree on what we call gender.

Although there are various definitions, I believe we can agree that, basically, it is about our behavior. If we specify a little more, we could say that it is about our behavior... in relation to sex.

Consequently, we must also define sex and then see how the two relate to each other.

Sex has always been the reproductive function in its binary form. That is, it is the form of reproduction in which two individuals with complementary sexual configurations necessarily participate: one must be of the "male" type and the other individual must be of the "female" type. Each "type" is characterized by a specific configuration for the production of a type of gamete.

The relationship between sex and gender is the result of evolution, of the process through which different models impose themselves over others based on their better adaptability.

Gender would then be the behaviors that individuals of one sex and the other developed to facilitate sexual reproduction. These mechanisms are dimorphic; that is, each sex developed its own behaviors. So we can speak of behaviors that are typically of one sex or the other.

But at the same time, we know that—for various reasons—there has always existed a minority of individuals in all populations whose gender inclines, to varying degrees, toward the characteristics of the sex opposite to their own.

It is also necessary to highlight two things: 1) that behavioral characteristics gradually become manifest throughout the lives of individuals, and 2) that in any case, the individual's sex is fundamental for a wide series of things, including behavioral ones (even though gender may be atypical).

At this point we could perhaps begin to answer the question from the beginning, but it is necessary to clarify a confusion: when some speak of "changing gender," what they are actually proposing is to eliminate the sexual marker or register and replace it with the gender register.

There is a wide variety of reasons why eliminating the sex register would be problematic. Then, the question would be: is it advisable to add a new marker that makes people's gender explicit? And to enable name changes?

My main answer is this: We must not abandon the sex register.

Regarding adding gender and enabling name changes, my answer is ambivalent: I would see no problem with it as long as there is clarity about what sex and gender mean—a matter that is clearly not clear... since what is proposed is "changing gender," when in reality they are proposing something else.

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