Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
Apr 28

Not only does the ability to alter a birth certificate and modify birth facts affect detransitioners, but it is disrespectful to parents as well. There are so many reasons not to change birth facts on vital records. I have written about this issue. https://thetranstrain.substack.com/p/it-is-time-to-preserve-and-restore

I would be grateful for additional articles on the ramifications of modifying birth certificates years, even decades, after the birth. Thank you for covering this topic.

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Anon's avatar
Anon
Apr 28

This is so sad. If only people knew just how difficult & serious this is. What a mess.

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