Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Cavatina's avatar
Cavatina
9h

Thank you. Please share with: the Democratic party, Amnesty, Planned Parenthood, WPATH, the AMA, the New York Times, The New Yorker, the Ivy League and many other universities in the USA and elsewhere, LAMBDA, PFLAG, GLAAD, Stonewall (UK).............

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Isobel Ross's avatar
Isobel Ross
5h

Thanks for this great resource. Perhaps it could be included in the next edition of the Gender Framework?

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