Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eliza Mann's avatar
Eliza Mann
1h

Thank you for this informative article, Francisca Silva and Genspect! The situation in Portugal sounds very daunting, but as you said at the end of your piece, the truth does not disappear because it is silenced. It will take time, but in the end, truth and reality will prevail in Portugal as well.

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