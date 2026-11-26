When I returned to the US after a stint living abroad, I was struck by how much Americans love Thanksgiving. This was in the early 2000s, but even then, cultural fragmentation was already taking a toll, most notably on Christmas, which was being restyled as a sort of inclusive “winter break”. This only seemed to make Thanksgiving more popular. After all, who doesn’t like a good feast? It was noticeable that the same workmates who might mumble “happy holidays” around Christmas cheerfully wished one another “Happy Thanksgiving.” They chatted over their travel arrangements or shared their own special innovations: the deep-fried Turkey; curried turkey leftovers. They joked good naturedly about eccentric uncles, can-shaped cranberry jelly, the kids’ table, or falling into a tryptophan coma on the sofa. It seems a long time ago.

We still love Thanksgiving. Turkey sales are robust, and the supermarkets are bursting with cranberries, stuffing, and sweet potatoes. But it is not the holiday it used to be. Over the past decade, Thanksgiving has, like everything else, been the subject of culture wars. It has been denounced, not terribly effectively, as racist, colonialist, and white supremacist. Slurs like this are just background noise now. The real blow to Thanksgiving as a holiday uses real tensions in family gatherings to attack the family itself.

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Thanksgiving is one of the few events in American life where family members of different generations come together, and like any intergenerational event, some friction is bound to happen, even under the best circumstances. It’s a familiar pattern. Younger family members don't understand why they must endure tales of Aunt Gladys’ bunions or Grandpa’s thoughts on Trump (in an earlier era, it would have been bursitis and Reagan). Older relatives cannot fathom why Grace’s parents let her get a septum ring (a tattoo in the 1990s), dye her hair blue, or why anyone would do this in the first place. The old saying about not discussing religion, politics (or foot problems) in polite company is as true as ever. What’s unique today is that the periodic private discomfort of family gatherings is now under public scrutiny.

Where once we’d roll our eyes and have seconds of turkey, we are tempted not to bother. “Friendsgiving” promises we can wash our hands of our “toxic” family members altogether. Why not have a relaxing meal with like-minded people? You can have your turkey and eat it too.

In Praise of “Weirdo Families”

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating Thanksgiving with friends, but this misses the point. Next to the food, finding common ground, and even joy with our weirdo families is the best thing about Thanksgiving.

Think about it. Once a year, we’re thrown together with an almost random group of people with whom we have nothing in common but bonds of blood and family. Yes, it can be awkward; it will be awkward. But it is also an opportunity for love to grow.

It might be something as simple as the vegan casserole Aunt Gladys made especially for Grace because she remembered last year and didn’t want her to feel left out (Grace isn’t vegan anymore, but the thought counts). It might be getting so good at imitating Grandpa holding forth about politics that even he has to laugh.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be perfect, and sometimes it is unspeakably hard. Spare a thought for families struggling to navigate the transition of a family member whose presence can splinter the gathering along political or generational lines. The only thing worse is nameless grief, pain, and confusion when they don’t show up. Sometimes the best we can do is keep creating a place where family members can show up on the 4th Thursday in November and make sure we show up ourselves.

Reclaiming Thanksgiving

Family relationships are complex. They aren’t just close to home; they are home, the place where we are exquisitely vulnerable. That is why it is so important not to let Thanksgiving become another battlefield for the culture wars by reclaiming it for our families.

If you have to choose between a Thanksgiving meal and a Friendsgiving meal, make Thanksgiving the priority. Go into it with a positive attitude. Think of it as an opportunity to get to know the people who we are most likely to take for granted. Approach your family members with curiosity. Listen to what they say, and ask questions without feeling the need to say what you think or “win” an argument. Don’t worry if you fail someone’s ideological test. You were never meant to pass it. Just try to hold a space so that conversation can continue in the future.

Gratitude

It’s easy to be grateful when everything is going our way, when we are exactly where we want to be with precisely the perfect company. It’s easy to be grateful at Friendsgiving. Thanksgiving is more challenging for us because it means looking for the good in people and circumstances we didn’t choose. But the funny thing about looking for reasons to be thankful is that we often find them, and the more gratitude we feel, the more meaningful our family relationships become. Whether you are grateful for Thanksgiving because it happens once a year or because it happens only once a year, savor what’s good and leave the rest.

Happy Thanksgiving from Genspect USA

Genspect’s next conference will be in Washington, DC, in March 2027- see you there!