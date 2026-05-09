Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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MexiMac's avatar
MexiMac
May 10

Youth are likely to obtain their information from the internet. This is not surprising as real doctors are in short supply. It is a long time since I attended high school. I recollect being taught basic biology but nothing about the consequences of growing up through puberty.

How can a child, even a young adult, be capable of comprehending the consequences of gender affirming care and the irreversible results?

It must take several visits with a psychiatrist before a clearer picture of a prognosis emerges. The months long wait to see a doctor does not help.

I understand that zoom doctor with patient calls , are acceptable to meet the psychiatric requirements prior to surgical intervention. The possibility of same sex attraction is overlooked and the more profitable surgical option is preferred.

The desire for financial reward is often the root cause of most issues.

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