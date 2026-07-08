Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
16h

Excellent, astute column. Let’s break the loop and stop making trans kids and trans people.

Reply
Share
Bill's avatar
Bill
14h

As for the vagueness of the term "gender identity", one must turn to the philosopher (Byrne) rather then the sociologist (Brubaker). The book by Alex Byrne is Trouble with Gender. There is a review of it on the Genspect site, but it is worh purchasing. The Brubaker book is also essential.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture