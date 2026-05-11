Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Anon's avatar
Anon
May 11

Another excellent article. So sad that this is framed as a human rights issue. I wish more people knew about the actual damage that is being done to their health

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Alessia Tondo's avatar
Alessia Tondo
5d

Thank you. In this path we have been forced to walk through as parents these articles help us to keep our minds steady on reality.

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