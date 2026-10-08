Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Oct 8

If we do not understand that sexual orientation and gender identity are parallel and comparable conditions, in the end trans activists will prevail

Although "gender identity" is a somewhat confusing and obscure label, we must make an attempt to clarify what it is about.

Simon LeVay, in "Gay, Straight, and the Reason Why," frames the issue as follows:

«a multitude of studies published since 1991 have considerably reinforced the idea that biological factors play a significant role in the development of sexual orientation, in both men and women. Moreover, they tend to support a specific biological theory: the idea that the origin of sexual orientation lies in the interaction between sex hormones and the developing brain. These interactions predispose our developing minds toward a certain degree of masculinity or femininity. In other words, this theory places sexual orientation within the broader framework of gender—the set of psychological traits that differ between men and women—but from a purely biological perspective.»

In other words, LeVay explains—and develops this throughout his book—that sexual orientation is not something isolated in a person's personality, but a central part of what, with greater or lesser precision, we designate as gender, and which should be correctly understood as "the set of psychological traits that differ between men and women"; that is, the masculine and feminine traits that all of us have.

To delve deeper into LeVay, I have shared some notes from his book here: https://cabrerae.substack.com/p/what-science-says-about-sexual-orientation

To delve deeper into the question of definitions, here:

https://cabrerae.substack.com/p/clear-definitions-to-dismantle-trans

There I proposed that:

«Gender refers to the set of psychological traits, behavioral dispositions, and cultural expressions that derive from biological sex. It is a concept that encompasses two interconnected dimensions:

First dimension: Psychological and Behavioral. It includes tendencies, impulses, and behavioral patterns with an evolutionary and neurobiological basis, which occur with different frequencies in each sex, without implying that they are exclusive to one or the other.

This evolutionary dimension emerged and consolidated as a kind of "helper" for reproduction. These are characteristics that favor the reproductive success of each sex: in males, certain dispositions for competition and resource seeking; in females, dispositions for caregiving and sociability. Therefore, statistically, there are traits more frequent in males and traits more frequent in females, without any being exclusive or deterministic.»

«Sex and gender may not always be congruent. Just as sexual orientation—a psychological disposition with a biological basis—does not always orient toward the opposite sex, but may orient toward the same sex or both, the psychological and behavioral traits linked to gender may not completely align with what is statistically typical for each sex. Homosexuality and gender nonconformity are, in this sense, expressions of the natural variability of human psychology, not disorders or deviations.»

I am convinced that this is the appropriate theoretical basis for opposing trans conversion procedures. People whose gender is atypical should be accepted and respected, not mutilated, and those who have been convinced by that perverse trans ideology need therapeutic support to help them accept themselves while living their sexuality and their way of being fully.

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