Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
2h

There is no "transsexual gender identity" because there is no transsexual gender. Saying that someone identifies as having a transsexual gender is nonsense.

To understand this, it is imperative to understand that, in each person, gender can be independent of sex. But at the same time, gender has a genesis tied to sex.

What is gender?

It is a concept that encompasses two interconnected dimensions:

On the one hand, they are all the psychological traits, behavioral dispositions, and cultural expressions that derive from biological sex. It includes tendencies, impulses, and behavioral patterns that have an evolutionary basis and neurobiological conformation, which occur with different frequencies in each sex.

This evolutionary dimension emerged and consolidated as a kind of "helper" for reproduction. These are characteristics that favor the reproductive success of each sex: in males, certain dispositions for competition and resource seeking; in females, dispositions for caregiving and sociability. Therefore, statistically, there is a plethora of traits more frequent in males and others more frequent in females, without any being exclusive or deterministic.

Examples of this dimension: sexual orientation, certain occupational preferences, or styles of aggression. This dimension is reflected in a brain configuration with a bimodal distribution with two poles, masculine and feminine.

On the other hand, there is a sociocultural component. These are the norms, roles, stereotypes, and symbols, such as clothing, colors, or activities, that each society associates with the sexes. This dimension is variable, contingent, and changes throughout history and across cultures.

Both dimensions interact, but the first has a firm biological anchoring, while the second is more malleable and subject to social conventions.

As we all know, sex and gender may not always be congruent. Just as sexual orientation—which is a psychological disposition with a biological basis—does not always orient toward the opposite sex, but may orient toward the same sex or both, the psychological and behavioral traits linked to gender may not completely align with what is statistically typical for each sex. Homosexuality and gender nonconformity are, in this sense, expressions of the natural variability of human psychology; they are not disorders or deviations. Most people have a gender that coincides with their sex, but there have always been people whose psychology leans toward the opposite pole (gender nonconforming people).

People who identify as transsexuals do not identify with a "third gender" or a "transsexual gender"; rather, they identify with something they have done or with the desire to undergo the process of altering sexual traits that is the essence of transsexualism. But it must be clear that they do not identify with a "transsexual gender," but have undergone or wish to undergo these practices.

Confusing this is what allows the law to be so dangerous. By elevating the "belief of being of the opposite sex" to the status of "identity," the law protects an ideation, not a reality. And it criminalizes anyone (like the mother in the example) who tries to point out biological reality.

If the law is passed, it will enshrine in criminal law the false premise that trans ideation is an immutable essence that must be protected. And that, as you rightly say, will be much harder to reverse than the law itself.

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