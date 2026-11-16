I am the parent of a young man who believes himself to be a woman.

When I found out my son was taking opposite-sex hormones – the first I knew of his belief, let alone his desire to transition – my world changed forever. I was thrown into a state of utter fear and bewilderment. I had no idea what to do, or where to turn.

In the end, I contacted the mother of another young man, an old schoolfriend of my son’s and someone I knew was a few years down a trans path. His mother was a woman I barely knew, and when we met it soon became evident we were coming from very different positions in our willingness (or not) to embrace our sons’ trans identities. Yet it was also evident that she completely recognised what I was going through – my sheer inability to comprehend what was happening in my family, the enormity of the implications, the terror of what lay ahead and the grief for what may have gone forever.

For she had ‘been there, done that’.

Regardless that we had different approaches to our boys’ rejection of their sexed bodies, our experiences as mothers to troubled children had much in common – and, fortunately for me at that time when I desperately needed some support, we connected over this.

This very personal experience chimes with the observations in a new review paper authored by Dr Stella O’Malley, founder of Genspect, and Robin Ion. The review synthesises the available research on parents’ perspectives of their children’s trans identities, and it finds that parents – whether affirming, questioning or outright rejecting their child’s declared transness – travel a remarkably similar emotional journey.

A tumult of shock, confusion, uncertainty, fear, grief and ambivalence is reported by the majority of parents following their child’s disclosure. In short, they are devastated.

O’Malley’s review goes on to describe how, in the weeks, months and years following a trans disclosure, the emotional upheaval and adjustment for parents continue as they struggle to understand their child. Studies show that not all parents find acceptance easy, possible, appropriate, desirable or even an option (I tick a big ‘yes’ to the latter three of these), and the ways in which they seek to understand and respond to their child’s experiences differ. But regardless of which road parents tread, the review finds that it is sure to be a bumpy and uncomfortable one.

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O’Malley’s paper is the first of its kind. However, just 28 studies were considered of sufficient rigour to form part of her review, and most were informed by relatively low sample numbers, the median being 22.

Further, the available literature is skewed heavily towards qualitative research into parents already affirming their child’s trans identity; that is, they considered the reported attitudes, beliefs, behaviours and experiences of parents who accepted their child’s declared trans identity – perhaps, for example, by adopting opposite-sex pronouns. Just two studies were found using more neutral framings (Littman, L. 2018; and Diaz, S. and Bailey, J. M. 2025) – and both used quantitative methods. That is, they collected and analysed numerical data.

Does this general paucity of research into what parents think matter? And does it matter that the little that has been done has, to a large degree, employed framings that fail to question the trans child’s declared identity?

Parents play a central role in supporting their children. As O’Malley says: “They are often the first to recognise changes in their child’s wellbeing, to seek professional assistance, and provide ongoing emotional and practical support. Family relationships and parental responses may influence how young people understand and manage gender-related distress and may also shape decisions concerning social and medical transition.”

Given this central role played by parents in their child’s world, the lack of professional curiosity into their perspectives is surprising to say the least.

At a research level, listening to parental perspectives can lead to important new insights – especially when combined with large sample numbers and quantitative methods. Dr Lisa Littman’s hypothesis of ROGD (rapid onset gender dysphoria) could never have emerged without the careful and detailed analysis of more than 250 parent descriptions of their children’s journey to a trans identity. Her ROGD paper identifies the critical role that social media and peers may have played in some children’s and adolescents’ sudden trans identification. It also sheds light on critical observations on the ground – for example, why the ten-year period up to 2021/2 saw an extraordinary 1,607% hike in referrals to the UK’s leading gender clinic for children and young people.

The apparent lack of interest in the parental perspective among academic psychologists perhaps reflects what has been happening in clinical practice. To a large degree, parents have been side-lined in the treatment of children and adolescents with gender distress – their observations and understandings of what their child is experiencing either not solicited or actively dismissed.

However, such parent reports, as they’re known by clinicians, can be critical. They can, among other things, shed light on family and other social dynamics, describe behaviour in and outside the home, reveal histories of abuse or trauma, inform developmental timelines and offer up alternative narratives. They have long been recognised as an indispensable tool for understanding and treating children and adolescents with mental health challenges such as anorexia or OCD.

Speaking personally again, if anybody had asked me about my son’s childhood and adolescence, they might have at least considered the very different narrative I had to tell compared with the one I understand he has told: while I saw a boy with autism-related anxiety, whose determination to be neither part of what he saw as an oppressing class – or, perhaps worse, boring – saw him reject his white, male heterosexual self, he has told a story of never being at home in his body and has had his stated desire to be a lesbian go unexplored.

Support groups are chocka with parents of trans-identifying children and adolescents offering accounts of how their perspectives have been disregarded by professionals, albeit they’ve been informed by years of parenting and intimate knowledge of their child. Parental insights into abuse or trauma, their knowledge and understanding of co-morbidities such as depression or autism, their witnessing of social difficulties, school bullying or anxiety – none of this is considered of relevance.

When it comes to a child’s or adolescent’s mental distress about her or his sexed body, the parent, if not totally affirming, has been factored out of routes to understand and deal with that distress. For the trans cohort, self-reporting – where the young client supplies information about themselves – has been elevated to unprecedented heights; they and they alone are considered best-placed to inform both diagnosis and treatment.

To a parent, it can seem as if the ‘trans child’ has been afforded a new and special status in clinical practice.

For questioning or non-affirming parents in most of the UK, this hostile clinical reality is now set against a hostile legislative background. In both Northern Ireland and England and Wales laws are working their way through to the statute books that will criminalise parents if they are believed to be even questioning their child’s stated identity.

The parental perspective isn’t the whole picture of course, but it’s hard to overestimate the value of the background it paints when considering the whole landscape of the child. No respectable clinician (and, I would contend, few parents too) would say that a parent’s perspective should ever be the sole perspective heard, let alone one that is considered infallible. However, the apparent lack of professional interest from academic and practising psychologists in how parents understand and interpret their children’s experiences of gender dysphoria means a vital source of information about the confused child or adolescent is missing.

When missing in clinical practice, also gone is vital information that can inform the clinical pathway a distressed child or adolescent will go down and the support services on offer. When missing in research, or when research is skewed in one direction, key insights into the trans phenomenon remain hidden – and a more grounded, evidence-based conversation around transgender identity remains out of reach.

Kendra is the mother of two boys, including a 22-year-old who is trans-identifying and from whom she is currently estranged.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.